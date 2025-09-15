Some months ago there was some noise around new version of Apple’s car infotainment interface CarPlay, called CarPlay Ultra. Aston Martin was set to be the first to use it, which sounded odd, because you can already run Apple CarPlay in an Aston Martin. And then someone many years younger than me explained what it was and still I shrugged. Then I tried it and shrugged some more with what I think was the equivalent of a confused emoji expression on my face.

The premise is quite simple. CarPlay Ultra takes the functionality of standard CarPlay, which allows a selection of apps on your phone to be accessed via the car’s main screen meaning you don’t have to use a manufacturers outdated sat-nav and can use the skip track function to doom scroll through Spotify trying to find something to listen to after you have caught up on the latest episode of the evo Podcast.

CarPlay Ultra takes this functionality further and adds a whole new level of stuff that you never knew you needed. Because you don’t. It will turn your car’s instrument pack into an Audi style ‘virtual cockpit’ complete with full screen map, album covers should you find something to listen to on Spotify and various permutations of instrument displays that add very little to those that have been designed by the manufacturer whose instruments Apple has infiltrated.

I tried Ultra in the new Aston Martin DBX S, and for Aston to be one of the first to sign up makes sense because its infotainment system, whilst better than the Volvo and Mercedes-Benz stuff it previously relied on, is fiddly and near impossible to use on the move. Regular CarPlay addresses this, Ultra does… not a great deal more. It allows you to change the climate control settings via the touch screen (clearly they’ve never driven a modern Peugeot or saw the memo that VW fired its CEO for thinking this was a good idea) switch between drive modes and pretty much everything else that Aston Martin has already created a neatly designed and/or positioned control for.