When a Lamborghini press launch turned into a 25 hour fever dream

The long-haul trips might seem like the glamour jobs, but the short-haul European launches often yield the most memorable drives, launches in southern Spain being amongst the best. Especially if they happened to be anywhere near Marbella or Malaga, because they inevitably featured a high-speed ascent of the A-397, or ‘the Ronda Road’ as most hacks know it.

This smooth, sinuous and apparently endless mountain road could have come straight from the coding labs at Polyphony Digital. I genuinely shudder to think about what we used to get up to, but back when I was young and foolish (as opposed to the older and slightly less foolish man I am today) these drives were fondly referred to as the Ronda GP.

The objective was simple: he who deliberately left the hotel or airport last would endeavour to reach the hilltop town of Ronda first. In truth it was never anything so reckless as a race (it was more like a speed hill-climb), but there was a very real belief that foreign speed limits were open to liberal interpretation. Especially if your surname was Meaden, Sutcliffe, English or Harris. Those were indeed the days.

Long-haul launches had their moments, too. Back in 1993, barely a year into my first full-time magazine job, I was led astray on the Ford Probe launch by then Car magazine writer Colin Goodwin. Col decided it would be a good idea to drive at double the posted speed limit for as much as possible of the 200-mile run through the wilderness from the Grand Canyon to Monument Valley. Challenge accepted, we got the drop on the rest of the UK press contingent (most of whom were notably driving red cars) and committed to thoroughly test the performance of our car, pausing only to stretch our legs and swap seats at halfway.

Funnily enough we were the first crew to arrive at our hotel, so waited in the car park for our fellow UK hacks to appear. And waited. And waited. Some hours later, Goodwin and I having long since parked our own Probe (also red…) and retired to the bar, our ashen-faced compatriots walked in and regaled us with tales of an attempted citizen’s arrest by an irate gun-toting pickup driver. Someone from Ford mentioned a Highway Patrol roadblock. ‘That’s weird,’ we said, having not seen anything untoward. They never did apprehend the culprits…

