Why Lamborghini is quitting its Le Mans fight with Ferrari

The exact nature of Lamborghini’s recently reported motorsport troubles has come into focus with an official statement from the marque detailing its wholesale withdrawal – of both the Huracan LMGT3 and the SC63 LMDh Hypercar – from the 2025 World Endurance Championship season.

The marque cites the WEC’s sporting regulation mandate of a two-car entry in the Hypercar class across the 2025 season as chief in the reasoning for its exit, saying that it ‘is no longer aligned with the company’s strategy’.

In other words, two cars were not budgeted for next season, potentially linked to struggles getting the car developed last year after a significant accident during testing. The departure also sees the end to Lamborghini’s long-standing relationship with the Iron Lynx racing outfit, which will now race Mercedes-AMG GT3s at Le Mans next year.

None of this is to say that Lamborghini is ending SC63 activities altogether. The car will continue to race in the American IMSA sportscar championship, so its development and refinement will continue. In fact, the next stage of Lamborghini’s presence in sportscar racing as a whole is in the preparation stages, as the marque readies the Temerario GT3 to replace the incredibly successful and long-serving Huracan GT3 in various national and international GT racing championships around the world.