Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mercedes’ 2025 Le Mans return won’t involve an AMG One Hypercar

Upgraded to LMGT3 spec, the AMG GT3 will take Mercedes back to Le Mans for the first time since 1999

by: Ethan Jupp
20 Nov 2024
Mercedes-AMG GT3 evo

Mercedes-AMG is to join the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2025, albeit without fielding a Hypercar… for now. Yes, the current Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo (not a new car based on the new Mercedes-AMG GT) is getting the LMGT3 treatment, for deployment during the 2025 WEC season, including at Le Mans.

Small adjustments to Mercedes-AMG’s GT racer will be needed for it to be homologated for LMGT3 racing, including torque sensors on the driveshafts and aero adjustments. Time has been tight for Mercedes to get the car over the line, ready for homologation for the 2025 season. Iron Lynx will be the first customer team to run the car, after its separation from Lamborghini, which pulled its SC63 Hypercar out of the WEC for 2025 after a difficult 2024 season. The AMG GT3 is of course a known quantity, being a 500 race winner since its introduction, including wins at the 24 Hours of Spa, the Bathurst 12 Hour, and Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Advertisement - Article continues below

GT3 cars are big business at the moment. As such, it comes as no surprise that Mercedes has been vocal about how the AMG GT3 being homologated for the WEC and ELMS ‘opens new sporting opportunities for all other Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Teams’.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 evo

This will mark the first time a Mercedes-badged car has raced at Le Mans since 1999, at which the famous incident of the CLR getting airborne on the Mulsanne forced Mercedes into an abrupt departure from endurance racing.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The question has loomed ever since, whether Mercedes would ever return to the top level of endurance racing, which today would mean a Hypercar entry. Speculation has been rife about the marque considering a Hypercar programme and its GT3 entry only fuels the hearsay.

When it comes to manufacturers with aspirations of fielding GT3 cars, the ACO gives priority to those running Hypercars, as well as marques with strong historical precedent. Obviously, Mercedes has a long-standing history at Le Mans, but understanding that Mercedes intends to enter Hypercar in the future would certainly grease the wheels for allowing an AMG GT3 entry for 2025.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 evo

More to the point, would a marque of the stature of Mercedes want to only be represented in GT3, while rivals Porsche and BMW race for overall honours? The chances of a Mercedes Hypercar appearing in the World Endurance Championship soon are surely good. 

Don’t however, if a Mercedes Hypercar does happen, expect it to have anything to do with the AMG One. Its chassis is a bespoke design without any concession to Le Mans Hypercar regulations and would need significant reengineering. The engine also, while derived closely from F1 counterparts, would not be suitable for an endurance racing application.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 2025 review – testing the fastest AMG ever
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 2025 review – testing the fastest AMG ever

With extraordinary, electrically boosted outputs of 805bhp and 1047lb ft, the latest AMG GT is monstrously fast. But can it also deliver the finesse a…
20 Nov 2024
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro 2024 review – a four-seat 911 GT3 rival?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro – front
Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro 2024 review – a four-seat 911 GT3 rival?

Mercedes-AMG has toughened up the GT63 coupe for track work. It’s expensive but crushingly effective
22 Oct 2024
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 v Porsche 911 Turbo S: all-wheel drive GTs go head-to-head
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 v Porsche 911 Turbo S – front
Group tests

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 v Porsche 911 Turbo S: all-wheel drive GTs go head-to-head

Has the latest 577bhp AMG GT got what it takes to challenge the mighty 641bhp 911 Turbo S as the consummate super‑GT? A coast-to-coast drive on wonder…
19 Oct 2024
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 is a 205mph hydrogen-powered prototype supercar
Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 front
News

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 is a 205mph hydrogen-powered prototype supercar

The updated Alpenglow Hy6 gets an all-new 3.5-litre V6 with 740bhp, powered by hydrogen, more than doubling the power output of the original concept.
14 Oct 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

GBS Zero review – a convincing Caterham alternative?
GBS Zero front
Reviews

GBS Zero review – a convincing Caterham alternative?

GBS is a small but mighty manufacturer that majors on detailed in-house engineering for its Zero.
16 Nov 2024
TVR Griffith (1990 - 2002): a pure and unadulterated sports car
TVR Griffith front
Features

TVR Griffith (1990 - 2002): a pure and unadulterated sports car

The Griffith established TVR as a genuine contender and transformed the company’s fortunes – and it’s still as exhilarating to drive now as it was in …
17 Nov 2024
2026 BMW 3-series spied, with exhaust pipes
2026 BMW 3-series front
News

2026 BMW 3-series spied, with exhaust pipes

The next 3-series will ring in BMW’s ‘Neue Klasse’ and be electric, hybrid and ICE powered
18 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content