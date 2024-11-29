Almost two decades since the launch of the Reventon, Lamborghini’s first road-going special, Sant'Agata’s celebrating 20 years of its design studio with the next offering in this ultra-exclusive line: the Fenomeno. Shown for the first time at Monterey car week, just 29 lucky customers will get their hands on one after handing over €3m (before VAT), but that hasn’t put people off – the shortlist far outweighed supply and so each and every one has already been accounted for.

Unlike its last few limited-run models, this is not based on the Aventador, but instead the all-new platform underpinning the Revuelto. As a result, this is not only the most capable Lamborghini built to date, it’s also the most powerful. At its core is the same 9500rpm naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 as in the car it’s based on, but thanks to a 10bhp power bump in engine output to 823bhp and even more power from its triple-motor hybrid system, output now stands at 1065bhp combined – that’s 64bhp more than the Revuelto, as if it needed it.

This increase in engine output comes courtesy of not just an ECU tune, but a redesigned valve train, cooling system and supporting hardware. The hybrid system gets its gains from new hardware too, with the high-votage battery upgraded from the 2.8kWh unit in the Revuelto to a much larger 7kWh item to enable a higher output – this upgrade was no easy feat, with Lamborghini having to squeeze a battery with over twice the capacity in the exact same space.

While this new battery is more power dense than before, it does weigh more than the Revuelto’s, but thanks to the use of lightweight materials throughout the rest of its construction the Fenomeno weighs marginally less overall at c1770kg. The carbonfibre ‘monofuselage’ and forged composite front structure all contribute, but look closely and you’ll see a whole lot more additional carbonfibre inside and out.