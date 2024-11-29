Lamborghini Fenomeno

At its core is the same 9500rpm naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 as in the car it’s based on, but thanks to a 10bhp power bump in engine output to 823bhp and even more power from its triple-motor hybrid system, output now stands at 1065bhp combined – that’s 64bhp more than the Revuelto, as if it needed it.

This increase in engine output comes courtesy of not just an ECU tune, but a redesigned valve train, cooling system and supporting hardware. The hybrid system gets its gains from new hardware too, with the high-votage battery upgraded from the 2.8kWh unit in the Revuelto to a much larger 7kWh item to enable a higher output – this upgrade was no easy feat, with Lamborghini having to squeeze a battery with over twice the capacity in the exact same space. This upgrade was no easy feat, as Ortenzi reveals: ‘The challenge is packaging, because the position is the same in the car. We use different cells within the same perimeter, which increased the weight of the battery, but [overall the] weight of the car is the same compared to the Revuelto.’

Advertisement - Article continues below

As much as Lamborghini would probably prefer to pretend it never existed, its SC63 Le Mans Hypercar programme has given its engineers useful insights into energy management in a complex hybrid. While the Fenomeno’s high-voltage battery is over double the size of that in the Revuelto, it’s still relatively small in general hybrid terms. Ortenzi explains the thinking: ‘Our system is not using big batteries. Why? Because we are doing stability control of the car not with brakes but with negative torque of the electric engines [through regenerative recuperation], and this is for charging the battery.’

Chassis and dynamic systems

While this new battery is more power dense than before, it does weigh more than the Revuelto’s, but thanks to the use of lightweight materials throughout the rest of its construction the Fenomeno weighs marginally less overall at c1770kg. The carbonfibre ‘monofuselage’ and forged composite front structure all contribute, but look closely and you’ll see a whole lot more additional carbonfibre inside and out. ‘All the bodywork is carbonfibre, the complete car, then we have the carbonfibre tunnel and carbonfibre door panels. We were working on other components of the car in order to save weight [too].