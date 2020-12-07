Best Lamborghinis – the all-time great raging bulls

We find ourselves in that part of the decade where we are staring down the barrel of an entirely rejuvenated – and for the first time electrified – lineup of Lamborghinis. Who would have thought this time a decade ago, shortly after the introduction of the Huracán, that in ten years, all Lamborghinis would be electrified and that the Huracán successor would have more power than a McLaren P1?

But even with all that power, the new Temerario has a huge amount to live up to, though thankfully the excellent Revuelto has already reassured us that hybridisation might be the making of Lamborghini in this generation. But it also has to have as much of the drama, engagement and personality of its forebears that it can possibly muster. These are the ten greatest Lamborghinis that the Temerario needs to live up to…

> The Lamborghini Temerario is a 10,000rpm V8 Huracán successor with hypercar power

Lamborghini Revuelto

Trepidant is the word to describe all who like cars when they learned the next flagship Lamborghini would be electrified. That the Revuelto was to keep its screaming V12 – with a heightened 9500rpm redline no less – tempered some fears. Nevertheless, change on such a level is often feared when it comes to cars that have for so long traded so heavily on core unchanging tenets – drama, extroversion, attitude.