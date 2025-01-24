Shelby GT350 returns with 810bhp supercharged V8

Almost 60 years to the day since Caroll Shelby revealed the original hot Mustang, the GT350, Shelby American has unveiled the new 810bhp GT350 and GT350R.

Quite unlike the 2015 car, this is a product the separate entity to Ford Performance that is Shelby American. That car used the GT350 name under licence from Shelby American but was a totally Ford Performance-developed car. This car on the other hand, is all Shelby, but still based on the current Ford Mustang.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The GT350 has undergone a comprehensive makeover to its suspension, exhaust and styling. Vince LaViolette, Vice President at Shelby American, said, ‘We increased horsepower by almost 70 per cent, tuned the suspension, opened up the exhaust, smoothed the aerodynamics and gave it more sex appeal’.

That 70 per cent power hike come courtesy of a Whipple supercharger, although the GT350 is also available with the American spec Mustang’s Coyote 5-litre V8, rated at 480bhp. Both models can be specified with a short-shift six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. No performance claims have been made for the GT350 but it’s safe to assume the 810bhp model will be faster than the standard 5-litre Mustang which achieves a mid-4sec 0-62mph time.