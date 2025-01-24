Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Shelby GT350 returns with 810bhp supercharged V8

Where the last Mustang GT350 was a Ford Performance model using the name under licence, this is a 'proper' Shelby – a tuned Mustang with 810bhp

by: Bob Harper
24 Jan 2025
2025 Shelby Mustang GT350 front7

Almost 60 years to the day since Caroll Shelby revealed the original hot Mustang, the GT350, Shelby American has unveiled the new 810bhp GT350 and GT350R. 

Quite unlike the 2015 car, this is a product the separate entity to Ford Performance that is Shelby American. That car used the GT350 name under licence from Shelby American but was a totally Ford Performance-developed car. This car on the other hand, is all Shelby, but still based on the current Ford Mustang

The GT350 has undergone a comprehensive makeover to its suspension, exhaust and styling. Vince LaViolette, Vice President at Shelby American, said, ‘We increased horsepower by almost 70 per cent, tuned the suspension, opened up the exhaust, smoothed the aerodynamics and gave it more sex appeal’.

2025 Shelby Mustang GT350 rear7

That 70 per cent power hike come courtesy of a Whipple supercharger, although the GT350 is also available with the American spec Mustang’s Coyote 5-litre V8, rated at 480bhp. Both models can be specified with a short-shift six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. No performance claims have been made for the GT350 but it’s safe to assume the 810bhp model will be faster than the standard 5-litre Mustang which achieves a mid-4sec 0-62mph time.

The exhaust is a Borla cat-back system designed to Shelby’s spec and suspension upgrades include front and rear lowering springs and revised anti-roll bars all round. It sits on a set of 20-inch flow forged alloy wheels – 9.5-inches wide at the front and 20-inch at the rear – while its brakes are by Brembo. Despite its performance orientated specification Shelby says the suspension is still supple enough for everyday use.

> Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2025 review – the last of a dying breed

The same is not true of the GT350R which is an altogether more track-focused machine with even more power – 830+bhp is quoted – and can only be specified with the six-speed manual gearbox. As befits its track remit the GT350R has an integrated roll cage, a carbonfibre aero package, JRI remote reservoir struts and shock absorbers and Alcon brakes. Inside there’s a carbon interior ‘tub’, carbon trim and optional carbon racing seats and harnesses.

2025 Shelby Mustang GT350 front7

Externally there are numerous changes including an aluminium bonnet with a centre vent, revised grilles and brake ducts, a three-piece lower front splitter and a ducktail rear spoiler. To honour the original 1965 GT350, the latest machine features stylish racing stripes.

In a similar nod to the past just 562 GT350s will be built, the same as the original machine. 36 of these will be the GT350R model, again, the same number as the original, and all of these will be painted white with a choice striping and graphics. 

> Ford Mustang GTD hits sub-seven Nürburgring target, but it’s not done yet

At USD $109,995 (approximately £89,000) for the 810bhp machine the GT350 looks a good deal, but we’re unlikely to see one in the UK. That said, Shelby does say that a limited number of street cars will be bought by international distributors, so it’s not impossible that some cars could make it to these shores.

