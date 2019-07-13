The Aston Martin Valkyrie has broken the Silverstone lap record

The engine is capable of producing its peak 1000bhp output at 10,500rpm, 545lb ft of torque at 7000rpm and hits redline at a rather ridiculous 11,100rpm. Aston Martin says that the majority of the engine’s internal components are machined from solid material, including F1-spec pistons, making for an exceedingly light engine at just 206kg - Cosworth’s 3.0 litre V10 F1TM engines weighed 97kg, if scaled-up to 6.5 litres they would weigh more, at 210kg. As if 1000bhp wasn’t enough, performance figures are further boosted by a battery hybrid system.

Aston Martin hasn't been shy in its search for project partners. Ricardo is engineering a bespoke seven-speed paddleshift gearbox, while Rimac developed the hybrid battery system. Construction of the carbonfibre Monocell is taken care of by Multimatic, Alcon and Surface Transforms supply the brakes, Bosch delivers the ECU, traction control and ESP systems and Wipac is handling the full LED head and tail lights.

Adrian Newey said of the technical partners supporting the AM-RB 001 project: ‘Much like Formula 1, designing, engineering and building a car like the AM-RB 001 is a massive team effort. To achieve great things you need to surround yourself with the best people.

‘Experience, creativity, energy, diligence and perfectionism are absolute must-have qualities in every area of the project. Having great technical partners such as those working with us is both reassuring and motivating. Together we aim to produce an innovative piece of engineering art.’

The Aston Martin Valkyrie's tyres

A car sure to be among the most extreme ever made available for the road needs tyres to suit, and at the Geneva motor show Michelin was confirmed as the official tyre partner for Aston’s hypercar.

Surprisingly, the tyres chosen for the Valkyrie aren’t some entirely new type designed to Adrian Newey’s exacting requirements, but a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s – a tyre we’re more than familiar with from dozens of other sports and performance cars.

There’s a good reason for that, of course: there’s currently no better tyre for high-performance road and track work, but the Valkyrie is sure to put the Cup 2s to their greatest test yet. Up front, 265/35 R20 rubber will be used, and 325/30 R21 at the rear – a staggered set-up common to mid-engined supercars – and Aston Martin has kept unsprung weight to a minimum by wrapping the rubber around 20x9.5-inch and 21x11.5-inch magnesium centre-lock wheels.