Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin Valkyrie has arrived

‘It’s hard to put into words how much I have been looking forward to this day’, Alonso said. ‘To sit at the wheel of my own Valkyrie; one that I have worked on designing so closely with the team at Q by Aston Martin is certainly a day to remember. Valkyrie truly is an F1 car for the road, with so much of the knowledge and technology taken from all the experience Aston Martin has on track and I can’t wait to hit the road.’

Alonso has a good deal of involvement with and enthusiasm for Aston Martin’s road car operation. While he was at the reveal of the new Aston Martin Vanquish in Venice, he more notably effectively commissioned the creation of the Aston Martin Valiant track car. The Valiant was effectively born out of Alonso’s ideas for his Valour, which proved to be ambitious enough for a new line of cars. Alonso did indeed also drive the Valiant for its dynamic debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

While the Valiant is a road-based track car, the Valkyrie really is closer to a racing prototype with numberplates than a performance road car in the traditional sense. Indeed, the marque is set to compete for overall victory at Le Mans next year with the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH. With its 6.5-litre Cosworth-developed V12 engine revving to an 11,100rpm redline bolted directly to the motorsport-spec Multimatic-made carbonfibre tub chassis, you need an intercom system just to have a steady conversation with a passenger. As you might expect, we found the Valkyrie to be an entirely awe-inspiring, if a little alienating, driving experience, at least on track.

Each car takes 2000 hours to make, using Formula 1-style construction techniques and exotic materials – the sheer amount of titanium the Valkyrie program required had even the Ministry of Defence raising their eyebrows and picking up the phone. It might be a hybrid but whether there’s any Benefit In Kind to be claimed on this company car is very much in doubt.