Here’s the Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH in its final Le Mans-ready form
Two Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH racers will compete at Le Mans and all WEC rounds in 2025, and their final design has now been unveiled
While the Aston Martin Valkyrie’s Le Mans Hypercar dreams were initially cut short, the V12 flagship will now compete in the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship under The Heart of Racing team. Two Valkyries will take part in every WEC round, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, and the final design has now been revealed ahead of their race debut.
Aston Martin will be gunning for outright victory at Le Mans with the Valkyrie hypercar, marking a return to top class endurance racing for the firm. This also makes Aston Martin one of the only manufacturers to have its models competing in every level of sports car racing, GT racing and Formula 1.
While visual changes to the road car are clear to see, you’ll be pleased to hear (quite literally) that the Valkyrie LMH is powered by its Cosworth-built 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12, ‘race-optimised’ for reduced fuel consumption, longevity and to meet the mandatory 680bhp power cap – it also goes without the hybrid system of the road car, just like the AMR Pro. The engine is also paired with a seven-speed sequential from Xtrac and a bespoke exhaust system designed specifically for race use.
Adam Carter, Aston Martin’s Head of Endurance Motorsport, said: 'Running lean to reduce the amount of fuel you are carrying to deliver the required stint energy is important. We operate the engine slower than it's capable of because we require less power. The lower power limit within the regulations creates an opportunity for us to revisit the torque curve and reduce frictional losses by reducing engine speed to increase fuel efficiency.'
Built around a development of the road car’s carbonfibre chassis, the Valkyrie AMR-LMH features double wishbones front and rear, and pushrod actuated torsion bar springs with adjustable dampers. Brakes are bespoke six-piston items from Alcon all-round, acting upon AP Racing carbon/carbon discs and pads. A set of 18-inch Hypercar-specific Michelin Pilot Sport tyres, quick-change front and rear bodywork, a rapid refuelling point, pneumatic jack system and an optimised cockpit are all additional changes made to bring the hypercar up-to-speed with regulations. Total weight? Just 1030kg (without driver and fuel), 240kg less than the road car.
Due to a change in regulations, Aston Martin will run two Valkyries in the series as opposed to one, with all manufacturers required to run two cars in the top class from 2025. Since the development programme began, prototypes have covered over 9300 combined miles on the likes of Britain’s Donington Park and Silverstone, Vallelunga, Bahrain, Road Atlanta and Daytona to prepare the racer for the toughest of conditions on track.
Aston Martin works team Heart of Racing built its UK headquarters near the marque’s Silverstone facility, overseeing the development of the Le Mans Hypercar. There are also plans to run a US-based IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Programme for the Valkyrie AMR-LMH in the GTP class with Heart of Racing.
The Valkyrie AMR-LMH will make its race debut later this year with Marco Sørensen, Tom Gamble, Alex Riberas and Harry Tincknell behind the wheel, before Le Mans commences in June.