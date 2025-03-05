'Does it matter if the Aston Martin Valkyrie can’t win Le Mans? Not one bit'

It’s been a long six-year wait for fans who were eager to see – and hear – the Aston Martin Valkyrie go racing since the project was first announced back in 2019. In that time, the LMH project has been mothballed, restarted and now, has come to competitive fruition. Perhaps expectedly, the Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH’s racing career got off to an inauspicious start at the Qatar 1812km World Endurance Championship season opener this last weekend, the Heart of Racing-run Valkyrie LMH cars having a competitively unspectacular race.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Quite often the failings of these efforts can dominate discourse (just look at the headlines around Sauber and Audi in F1) but not so with the Valkyries. Any bemoaning of their pace, the reliability issues and silly mistakes – the choice to keep going flat-out while the driver’s door did its best active aero impression was an interesting one – is inaudible. Why? Because the sound of the Cosworth V12 fitted to the first road-based, road-first racing car to challenge for outright honours in sportscar racing since the McLaren F1 GTR, is still ringing in our ears. It’s thanks to the Valkyrie, and indeed the thunderous Cadillacs, that endurance racing’s top classes have an aural spectacle, as well as a varied entry list and competitive intrigue, to match Group C at the height of its powers.

From the moment on-track running got underway in the first practice sessions, we knew, win, lose, draw, or ‘retire in a plume of smoke’, the sound of Cosworth’s Dirty Dozen would define not just the race, but both the IMSA and WEC seasons for 2025 as a whole. Indeed, as the flag dropped on the Friday, the Aston’s effervescent vocals spilled out onto the circuit and rarely left the feed. Even when the cameras were focused on totally unrelated battles – a 296 against a Corvette, a Porsche 963 against a Peugeot and so many others – if one of the Valkyries was within 500 yards of what you were seeing, the Aston was all you’d hear. It became the running joke of the race, among viewers and indeed the commentators. Only once the car count dropped from two to one did the airtime of the Valkyrie’s howl diminish.