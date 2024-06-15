Le Mans 24 Hours 2024: 92nd edition hosts diverse 62-car grid

Not long since the (shortest ever) Nürburgring 24 Hours, Circuit de la Sarthe is gearing up for the biggest endurance race on the calendar: the Le Mans 24 Hours. It's all set to take place on Saturday June 15 and Sunday June 16, the flag will drop at 4pm before the grid battles it out day and night for victory.

As the top racing class gains further momentum, this year’s grid features a record-breaking 23 Hypercars, now including the likes of the Lamborghini SC63 which makes its Le Mans debut this year. We’ll have to wait until next year to see the Aston Martin Valkyrie join the club, after it was finally confirmed to be making its competitive debut in the WEC.

The new LMGT3 class will also make its debut in this year’s race, and the variety of cars is hardly lacking. A total of 23 cars from 9 different manufacturers will hit the track from this category, including Ferrari with the 296 GT3, Ford with the new Mustang GT3 and the McLaren 720S GT3.

Including the LMP2 class, a total of 62 cars driven by 186 drivers will tackle Circuit de la Sarthe for 24 hours, covering the 8.46-mile track in any and all weather conditions. The current forecast suggests changeable weather, and with overall temperatures lower than last year, it won’t be an easy race. Speaking with Ferrari's Hypercar drivers on the eve of the race, we learned that the track conditions are making for considerably slower times than the previous year, with rain bound to make the race an interesting spectacle.

Unusually, Toyota isn't the favourite for this year, with the Penske Motorsport Porsche #6 Porsche 963 driven by Kévin Estre, André Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor coming out on top in Hyperpole. The Cadillac has also proven its worth with a second place finish.

There are a number of big names at Le Mans for this year’s race, with Romain Grosjean, Mick Schumacher, Robert Kubica and Antonio Giovinazzi just a few of 18 former Formula 1 drivers on the grid. The usual favourites such as Estre and Nick Tandy will all make an appearance too, alongside Valentino Rossi in a BMW M4 GT3.

If you can't be here in person, you can watch the 92nd Le Mans 24 Hours live online via Eurosport and Discovery+ digital channel.