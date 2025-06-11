Riding shotgun at Le Mans with its most successful driver ever

I am not LeBron James. For starters, I’m at least 3 inches shorter than the all-time leading NBA scorer. Plus, I definitely don’t own a Porsche 918 Spyder and my security detail is pretty small these days. In fact, when appearing at Le Mans in 2023, the same year the NBA star attended, I made very few demands at all. Just Flexiplus tickets for the Eurotunnel, an M5 CS for the journey and ice-cold Dr Pepper replenished regularly in the fridge of the on-site RV. Camping? Oh no, the RV was in addition to the hotel room. Do I look like a savage?

LeBron signalled the start of the Le Mans 24 Hours in its centenary year by waving the tricolour as the Hypercar field poured along the pit straight at precisely 4pm on Saturday, June 10. He didn’t much fancy talking beforehand. I was at Le Mans working for Eurosport and my sole pre-race mission was to get to the big dude surrounded by other big dudes in suits and almost every photographer on the teeming grid. It was a hopeless task. Except I had a secret weapon. Tom Kristensen – y’know, the guy who has won Le Mans a record nine times – also works for Eurosport and nobody opens doors at Le Mans like TK. Literally. He can go anywhere, do anything. He has earned that right.

Tom is the Grand Marshal on the occasion of the race’s 100th anniversary and that means he’s dragged from pillar to post for various duties. But he also gets to meet LeBron well before the melee on the grid and, of course, he gets the live interview as I tag along. Thank you, TK. What a legend.