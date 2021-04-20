Used Porsche 911 GT3 (992.1, 2021-2024): review, history, specs and buying guide

The whispers and rumours start long before the arrival of each new generation of Porsche 911 GT3. The most asked question; how on earth can Porsche make the most distilled, sharpened, finely honed incarnation of the world’s favourite sports car better than the last one? It’s a question that even Porsche Motorsport itself, in the face of increasingly prohibitive legislation and exacting customer demands, has found more and more difficult to answer.

The latest 992.2 GT3, by all accounts, has been an exercise in preserving what was spectacular about the outgoing car, refining and improving the existing formula, rather than overhauling it. Which of course begs the question; exactly how appealing is the idea of waiting for a 2025 911 GT3 to go from ordered to delivered, versus taking your pick of the litter of used 992.1 GT3s that are already out there?

No matter how many times you’ve sat in a GT3 there’s something about it that raises expectations when you sink into its seat, flex your fingers around the steering wheel and glimpse the GT3 script in the analogue tacho for the first time. As a series production car that makes you feel hardwired to the hardware, few match a GT3, whichever generation you find yourself behind the wheel of.

Porsche 992.1 GT3 history

The 992.1 GT3 went on sale in February 2021 with a £123,100 price tag and the first deliveries took in May that year. The wingless, but mechanically identical, Touring joined the line up in June 2021. The GT3 It was based on the 992 911 but in typical Porsche style its evolution was carefully managed, sharing its basic underlying chassis and naturally aspirated powertrains with the previous 991. Yet while the 992’s subtle on-paper changes might not appear to be significant, its big improvement (over 17 seconds) against the stopwatch around a certain German track reveals the detail changes that made the 992.1 GT3 more capable than ever before.