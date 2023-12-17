BMW i5 M60 2024 review – a glimpse into the future of M cars

Times are changing, and the age of the electric M car is upon us. Well, sort of. Before launching its first wave of fully-fledged battery-powered performance cars, BMW is testing the waters with a series of faster, sharpened up M Performance models, the latest of which is this: the i5 M60. Think of it as an M-lite, and a glimpse at what future electric M models have in store. That a £97,745, 593bhp BMW saloon doesn’t warrant a proper M badge these days is slightly baffling, but that’s the world of high power EVs we live in. The i5 M60 achieves its output through a pair of electric motors (one on each axle), with peak torque rated at 605lb ft. A 0-62mph time of 3.8sec puts it firmly in supersaloon territory for pure performance, and BMW has applied detail engineering changes to make the i5 M60 feel and drive like a fast BMW should. That’s despite it weighing 2380kg, or more than two Alpine A110s… The M60 rides on BMW’s Cluster Architecture and is currently the only i5 available with four-wheel drive (the base i5 uses a single 335bhp motor at the rear). Like other models there’s an 81.2kWh battery pack mounted in the floor, which offers up to 315 miles from a full charge. We saw 235 – albeit on a bitterly cold day with lots of motorway driving – but topping up from 19-80 per cent takes just half an hour thanks to 205kW charging capability.

The trouble is, all of this encourages you to drive the i5 gently, and not as you would a sports saloon. There really isn’t much information streaming through the chassis or the controls, and there’s too much luxury saloon-style squidge in the brake pedal to suggest that this is a true M product. As if to keep your mind on track, switching to Sport mode bathes the cabin in red and blue ambient lighting, with M graphics appearing on the dual-screen iDrive 8.5 infotainment display. The M-specific steering wheel, still way too thick, also has a rather naff looking red stripe in the 12 o’clock position, and the motorised seat bolsters pinch in to hold you at your kidneys. It’s quite a transformation, but no matter how it’s configured, the i5 M60 never morphs into a tactile or memorable car to drive. That’s not to say it isn’t crushingly effective. The straight line speed it generates is mind-scrambling, and you need to be fully switched on and planning several steps ahead to get anywhere near full throttle. When you do there’s no build up, no drama, just brutal acceleration (you occasionally get a slight tug through the wheel as the front motor hooks up, but that’s about it). It’s quite a trick, but as with most EVs, there’s no means of interacting with the powertrain when you aren’t at warp drive. With its simulated petrol engine and paddle shifters, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N proves that cleverly integrated software augmentation can make EVs more involving, and we hope future electric M cars offer something similar.