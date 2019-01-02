​Best superminis 2025 – our favourite small hot hatchbacks

Hot superminis are an endangered species in 2025, but there’s still lots to like about the few that are clinging on. They represent the most accessible route into high-performance motoring, and have the ability to make the most mundane journeys that bit more entertaining.

Why are they under threat, you might ask? The reality is that building a small, profitable hot hatchback that complies with current safety and emissions regulations is tricky to pull off these days – especially when funds are being injected into developing new electric cars. Many brands have given up on the sector for now, leaving a small but talented group of contenders in the class.

Toyota’s brilliant GR Yaris is proof that customers will flock to buy a specialised, well-executed small hot hatch, and the new Gen 2 version is even better than the original. Hyundai’s i20 N was another stellar example of the breed until it was taken off sale in 2024, and the same can be said for the now-defunct Ford Fiesta ST. The other remaining superminis aren’t quite as hot, but there’s plenty going for the likes of Peugeot’s 208 GT and Suzuki’s Swift Sport. Read on for a rundown of our favourites.

Best superminis 2024

Toyota GR Yaris

The GR Yaris is the first true homologation special in decades. Unlike the other superminis on this list, it features drastic changes over its ordinary counterpart, with a widened track, lowered roofline and a completely unique engine and drivetrain. In fact, its lights and door mirrors are all it shares with the regular Yaris...