Mini Cooper S 2024 review – is the last petrol Cooper S one of the best?

Those Cinturatos aren’t an especially aggressive compound, and you do feel some imprecision in the steering and chassis as you approach the limit. The Mini can sometimes feel quite lead footed when driving it hard, too, perhaps because of the weight build up in the steering and tightness of its damping. It’s fun but more brutal than a Fiesta ST, less balletic across the ground.

Where the Mini comfortably beats pretty much every other supermini is in the quality and design of its cabin. The use of fabrics and ambient lighting projections on the dashboard give it a thoroughly modern, upmarket feel, and the circular OLED infotainment screen is among the clearest and most responsive in the class. There are a few too many functions buried within it (the climate controls, for instance) and it takes a while to find your way around the interface, but the functionality is on par with cars from several classes above.

With near vertical A-pillars and a letterbox windscreen it couldn’t be anything other than a Mini, but the shallow glasshouse means you feel quite enclosed from behind the wheel. The wheel itself is a bit of a disaster. It’s so thick you can barely get your hands around it, and a more delicate, thin-rimmed wheel would be much more suitable for this kind of car.

As Mini pivots towards an all-electric future, the F66 signals the end of the line for the petrol Cooper S. It’s not the most effervescent and engaging model of the lineage – particularly with its standard gearbox configuration – but it combines its new design and tech with classic Mini dynamic traits. If that’s your hot hatch flavour of choice, you won’t find it anywhere else.

Price and rivals

The Cooper S occupies a dwindling sector of the market, with hot superminis like the Abarth 695, Hyundai i20 N, Suzuki Swift Sport and Fiesta ST being axed within the last year or so. That leaves Volkswagen’s Polo GTI as the Mini’s nearest rival, which packs similar power and performance for a £30,195 asking price. And yes, that does include shift paddles for its DSG gearbox.