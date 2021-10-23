Maserati Quattroporte (VI, 2013 - 2023) review – a fun, but ultimately flawed sports limo

The Maserati Quattroporte kept a low profile in its final years, with its maker spending the majority of its time on the Levante SUV, revealing a hybridisation strategy for the smaller Ghibli saloon and throwing its mid-engined MC20 into the supercar arena. The Italian supersaloon then met its end for good in 2023, with no replacement in sight.

In the ten years the sixth generation Quattroporte was in production, BMW and AMG both introduced two generations of M5 and E63 respectively, with Audi launching two new RS6s in that time and Jaguar killing off the XJ. And still, the Quattroporte catches your eye when you see it loitering in a car park, and not solely because you’ve exclaimed ‘Look! It’s a Quattroporte! When was the last time you saw one of those?’ but because it still looks refreshingly cool compared to its more uptight German rivals.

Well, from the front it does, its oversized grille and low nose giving it a pseudo-hot-rod look combined with Italy’s answer to today’s trend for exaggerated frontal design. The rear is less successful, lacking in any flair or detail, but the low-slung appearance and simple approach to the four-door’s design results in a car that has to work less for your attention.

Engine, transmission and 0-60mph time

For the range-topping Trofeo model, which replaced the GTS, Maserati had a thorough read of the ‘how to upgrade your supersaloon’ handbook. From discrete external detailing amounting to some red flashes on the front wheel arches, red stitching inside and carbonfibre liberally applied inside and out. There is more to the mechanical upgrades, starting with the Ferrari V8. Capacity stays at 3.8-litres, but there is a new pair of twin-scroll turbochargers that have a new internal turbine design, with both relying on a single intercooler. Inside the engine, the pistons and con-rods are a new design to allow the engine to achieve its higher peak outputs more efficiently, with new camshafts and valves installed within a pair of freshly designed cylinder heads to improve combustion efficiency and performance.