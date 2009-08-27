Maserati Quattroporte V (2003 - 2012): review, specs and buying guide

There are just two simple rules to follow if you want to live happily ever after with a fifth-generation Maserati Quattroporte. Rule 1, accept that it’s not going to be a cheap car to run and budget accordingly. And rule 2, find a car that’s been owned by someone who understood the importance of rule 1.

As Andy Heywood, MD of specialists McGrath Maserati, says: ‘Properly maintained, they’re a really nice car, the best of that generation of Maseratis – much nicer than the 4200 Coupe. You just have to find one where the owner has been meticulous about servicing. It’ll probably only cost you a thousand or so more than one that’s had a much harder life, and it’ll be worth every penny.’

The fifth-gen Quattroporte went on sale in May 2004. It used a 394bhp version of the Ferrari-developed 4.2-litre V8 from the 4200 Coupe, mated to a rear-mounted automated manual gearbox, known as Cambiocorsa in the 4200 but renamed DuoSelect for the QP. Maserati’s Skyhook adaptive damping came fitted as standard.

The Quattroporte was generally well received, its Pininfarina lines, superb chassis and soulful V8 earning special praise; not so much DuoSelect with its jerky, ponderous changes, particularly in auto mode, though its manners were gradually refined over the production run.