The rear-drive BMW M3 is dead, but the xDrive now has more power

The G80-generation BMW M3 is one of the finest sports saloons (and fast estates, in Touring form) you can buy, and the recipe is being refined further still this year to offer improved performance, connectivity and a subtle exterior facelift; look away now those who still can’t get over the buck-tooth look. The revised M3 is on sale now, still exclusively in Competition trim in the UK (and now only available with four-wheel drive xDrive), costing from £82,420 in saloon form and £84,700 for the Touring.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Visually there isn’t much to distinguish the latest M3 from the car it replaces. There’s a new pair of LED headlights with arrow-shaped DRLs at the front, along with revised rear lights and new forged wheel designs that measure 19 inches at the front and 20 at the rear. Oh, and the badge on the tailgate now has a silver-coloured surround. We said it was subtle.

More meaningful are the changes to the powertrain. The M3’s 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six has received a power boost from 503bhp to 523bhp, courtesy of a significant remap of the car’s electronic brain. Torque remains unchanged at 479lb ft, but that peak is now spread across a wider rev range than before, arriving at 2750 and hanging around until 5730rpm.