AC Schnitzer’s BMW M2 is lower, grippier and meaner

German tuner AC Schnitzer has wasted no time making its mark on the G87-generation BMW M2, developing a host of design and performance upgrades for the sports coupe. The model has made its debut at the Essen Motor Show, with select elements of the package already available to order – the rest will go on sale in spring 2024.

The M2 is far from underpowered with 454bhp in its factory form, but AC Schnitzer is hard at work developing an ECU tune for its S58 straight-six. While final output figures haven’t been disclosed, you can expect at least the 503bhp and 479lb ft output of the M3 and M4 that share the same engine (AC Schnitzer has already managed to extract 602bhp from the M3 Touring with just an ECU tune). When these upgrades become available for the M2, buyers can complement the increase in power with a branded engine cover and a valved exhaust system to reduce back pressure and increase sound.

AC Schnitzer RS coilover suspension aims to provide greater adjustability and composure on the limit, with adjustable rebound, compression damping and ride height – this setup allows for a ride height reduction of between 25-35mm and 20-30mm front and rear. A less pricey option is a simple lowering spring kit, dropping the car by 20-25mm and 15-20mm front and rear.

A set of forged AC4 wheels reduce unsprung mass by up to 35 per cent depending on the chosen size, with up to 20 and 21-inch items available for the front and rear axle respectively, complemented by wider 285 and 295-section tyres. For those on a budget, cast AC1 wheels are also available.

Perhaps most significant are the aerodynamic additions, with downforce seeing a combined increase of up to 140kg across the front and rear axles in the most focused configuration. A new front splitter increases front downforce by 60kg alone, with canards, air intake guides and side skirts also available as options. At the rear, a roof spoiler and two-piece boot spoiler increase visual aggression, but the carbon racing wing takes the M2 to the next level – currently undergoing the homologation process, this wing provides an additional 55kg of downforce at the rear with another 25kg unlocked via a gurney flap.

As on every AC Schnitzer model, the interior can be equipped with a newly-trimmed, AC Schnitzer steering wheel, a pair of larger aluminium shift paddles, aluminium pedals and aluminium trim for the iDrive Controller and keyholder.