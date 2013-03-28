Lancia Delta Integrale (1987 - 1994) – history, review and specs of Italy's rally icon

It’s important to remember that the oldest examples aren’t far off from celebrating their 40th birthdays and the youngest are over 30 now. These cars will need work of some description so it’s always best to buy the best you can afford. They’re not desperately complicated but have any prospective purchase inspected by a marque specialist if possible – it will be money very well spent in the long run.

While an Integrale won’t rust as badly as a 1970s Lancia Beta it’s not immune to corrosion. Suspension turrets, doors, wings, windscreen pillars and the rear roof section are all known weak points. Many were abused earlier in their lives so check for poorly repaired accident damage, too. It’s also worth noting that it’s not unheard of for unscrupulous sellers to dress up an 8v or 16v to look like an Evo or Evo II.

Regular maintenance is the key to keeping the four-cylinder healthy so check for a set of invoices detailing its history. Snapping cambelts cause a lot of damage and should be replaced every three years or 24,000 to 36,000 miles depending on model. It pays to replace the water pump at the same time. Also bear in mind that uprated camshafts and turbos with higher boost settings will put additional stress on the cambelt. Blue smoke on acceleration or on the overrun could indicate a turbo that’s on its last legs or worn valve stem seals.

Gearboxes tend to pretty durable but check the clutch bite point isn’t too high and that all ratios slot in smoothly without graunching and that the ‘box doesn’t whine while driving. Gearbox repairs will require it to come out of the car. Fortunately the Torsen differential tends to be pretty bullet proof.

It’s likely that most Integrale’s will need some work on their suspension – bushes, bearings and ball joints inevitably wear over time. Part of the joy of an Integrale is its road manners so you need the underpinnings to be in a good state to get the most out of one. The good news is that items like consumable suspension parts and brakes aren’t too expensive and, for the most part, available.

Interiors are durable when judged by Italian standards of the day, but plastic trims can become brittle with age and dashboards can crack, especially if the car you’re looking at has come from a warmer climate.