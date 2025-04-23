Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 2025 review – 'N0' tyre makes Porsche GT3 RS a wet weather weapon

The new Porsche GT3 RS-specific Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 could have been designed solely for the UK market. From Autumn to Spring (and sometimes mid-summer!) our climate delivers cold, wet weather and you’d be brave to venture out on the Cup 2 in a downpour. The Porsche ‘N0’ spec PS S5 is designed to perform in the wet, between 5 and 15deg C, with a bespoke construction, compound and tread pattern, and different specifications for front and rear axles for dynamic balance.

To demonstrate the new tyre’s abilities, we drove a GT3 RS on Cup 2s back-to-back with another fitted with the PS 5S on the demanding wet circuit at Michelin’s Ladoux proving ground. I have prior experience of the GT3 RS on Cup 2s in sub-optimal conditions; ecoty 2023 was held in southern Scotland and it was cold and wet. Prior to the test, Porsche themselves said that the GT3 RS was probably too track biased, but with its dampers fully backed off, it was remarkably grippy and composed, making some other coupes feel skittish and snappy. It went on to be crowned evo Car of the year.

Jorg Bergmeister, ex-works driver and now Porsche ambassador, has helped develop the new tyre and will lead us around the wet circuit in another GT3 RS to show us the lines. While I at least know the circuit, he does too and he’s considerably more talented. More than that, while I’m on the Cup 2 and he’s on the new tyre.

As we ventured out, the temperature was at about 15deg C, at the upper end of the new PS S5’s optimum range. The dampers on both cars are turned down to their softest, and stability control is on, which is a good thing. On the Cup 2s, it’s a tentative experience, and we’ve been advised that 120kmh is enough on the straight, with its aquaplane-inducing standing water. It’s good advice.