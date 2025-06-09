The all-season tyre has been around for over half a century, but it’s only in the last decade that the market has really taken off. In 2015, Michelin introduced its popular CrossClimate range and since then, all-season demand has increased exponentially to become the fastest growing tyre type. Now, four years since the launch of the CrossClimate 2, Michelin is launching what it hopes will be a game-changer for the segment: the CrossClimate 3 Sport. Orders will open in Europe on July 1.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s easy to see the appeal of an all-season tyre, as they offer decent dry weather performance with added safety and peace of mind for heavier winters. Not having to switch to dedicated winter rubber also makes them more cost effective, which can only be a good thing in today’s financial climate. With that said, performance car owners have traditionally found all-seasons wanting for ultimate grip and precision in summer months, and that’s exactly what the new CrossClimate 3 Sport has been designed to improve upon.

> Best car tyres: evo tyre test

For the last eight years Michelin has been working its magic to develop a compound and tyre construction that allows for the best of both worlds. Developing tyres at either end of the summer-winter spectrum is one thing, but combining attributes of both to create a top performing tyre on both warm, dry tarmac and icy winter roads is challenging to say the least. With the new CrossClimate 3 Sport, though, Michelin believes it has pulled it off, with a full three peak certified all-season performance tyre.

Before now, buyers were limited to the CrossClimate 2 and 2 SUV, but the new Sport option is said to be the very first of its kind, outperforming even the new CrossClimate 3 to become a new product in its own right. Due to the difficulties associated with developing such a tyre, Michelin claims there’s no direct competitor, making it an intriguing offering for those who use their performance cars all-year round.

Michelin CrossClimate 3 Sport impressions

Designed as a ‘sports tyre with snow capabilities’, according to Michelin, this new tyre increases precision in the wet and dry while also giving you confidence in sub-zero temperatures. All-season tyres have traditionally been known for their soft edge and wooly steering response, mostly down to the requirement of a softer compound and more flexible construction in the tread and sidewall. The CrossClimate 3 Sport’s entirely new construction and compound is said to make that a thing of the past.