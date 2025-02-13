A committed drive in a car shod with road legal track orientated tyres in wet or cold conditions can be a bit of a sketchy experience. A new solution that improves safety and performance comes from Porsche and Michelin, albeit only for 911 GT3 RS drivers for now – the new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5, specifically developed for circuit use in wet and cool conditions.

It’s said to be so effective that on a wet, 1.7-mile, technically demanding track at the Michelin Development Centre, that lap times set by Michelin test drivers were more than 10 seconds quicker than those achieved with the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 N0 tyres.

The Porsche-approved N-designated tyre has been designed to deliver its optimum performance between five and 15degC compared to normal Porsche Ultra High-Performance rubber which has an operating window between 15 and 30degC. The tyre was designed in response to GT3 drivers’ requests for a tyre that would be suitable for track work in the spring and autumn.

A tyre that dramatically improves performance in poor track conditions, it stands to reason, could make for the perfect British road tyre, too. Imagine scores of GT3s and other supercars across the UK, now able to be used in more conditions, for more of the time, thanks to the improved safety and performance of the Pilot Sport S5.

The new tyre has been in development since 2022 and features a high silica content to improve wet grip and ensure it gets up to its operating temperature faster. It also has four 7.4mm deep central grooves which can expel a greater volume of water than other tyres approved for the GT3 RS.

Porsche Brand Ambassador, Jörg Bergmeister, said: ‘In wet conditions and low ambient temperatures, it offers outstanding levels of control and predictability when changing direction.’

However, the new tyre isn’t just for wet and cool conditions as it has been thoroughly evaluated at Portimao and the Nürburgring in temperatures exceeding 20degC, delivering a high level of performance outside its core operating window. While it’s been designed with track use in mind Porsche says the Pilot Sport S 5 is also suitable for use in countries with predominantly wet and cool weather conditions.

The new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 is initially available for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS in sizes 275/35 ZR 20 for the front axle and 335/30 ZR 21 for the rear. The tyre will be distributed exclusively by Manthey, based at the Nürburgring.