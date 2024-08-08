The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is about to get even better – updated 992.2 spied
Our 2023 Car of the Year will be upgraded as part of the 911’s 992.2 update – here's a first look
It's hard to imagine how Porsche could improve on the latest GT3 RS, a car that blew us away at eCoty 2023 to take the overall win, beating the likes of McLaren's 750S and the Alpine A110 R. Nevertheless, the RS is about to evolve as part of the 911’s 992.2 facelift, and we've spied it testing at the Nürburgring.
There’s no mistaking this prototype for anything other than an RS, its bespoke body panels and Cup car-style aero resembling that of the current model. The front end appears identical to the 992.1 RS, with a vented bonnet and air curtains ahead of the front wheels, but expect the 992.2’s redesigned headlights to appear when the covers officially come off.
This example is fitted with the same centre lock wheels as the current car, too, covered by the RS’s familiar wide-track bodywork. The existing RS uses carbonfibre for the wings, bonnet, doors and rear wing to trim its kerbweight down to 1450kg.
Heavy camouflage at the rear end hints at more extensive design changes in this area, likely comprising new tail lights, a reworked rear bumper and what appears to be a reprofiled diffuser. As before, the RS will make extensive use of active aero with adjustable elements at the front axle and a DRS-equipped swan-neck rear wing. The 992.1 model generates a staggering 860kg of downforce at 177mph, so expect similar numbers – if not a little more – from the new car.
Under the skin, Porsche is likely to refine the RS’s chassis setup, which comprises aero-optimised front wishbones, rear-wheel steering, adjustable dampers and a locking rear differential. The latter two elements can be tweaked via controls on the steering wheel, with adjustments for damper bump and rebound at the front and rear, as well as the locking factor of the diff under power and coast.
New for the 992.2 RS will be a fully digital instrument panel, with the current analogue/digital readout being replaced by a Taycan-style curved display. The latest PCM infotainment system will also feature, but the current car’s conventional automatic shift lever – a signature of the GT3 and RS – is unlikely to be replaced by the smaller selector found in lesser 911s.
Porsche has resisted the urge to chase ultimate power with its naturally-aspirated GT products, and the RS’s peak output has remained around the 500bhp mark since the days of the 997 RS 4.0. The 992.2 is therefore unlikely to differ much from the 518bhp and 343lb ft outputs of the existing 4-litre flat-six. For reference, this propels the 992.1 to 62mph in 3.2sec, and on to a top speed of 184mph.
The new RS is expected to go on sale next year for around £200k – if you can secure a build slot, that is...