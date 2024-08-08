The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is about to get even better – updated 992.2 spied

It's hard to imagine how Porsche could improve on the latest GT3 RS, a car that blew us away at eCoty 2023 to take the overall win, beating the likes of McLaren's 750S and the Alpine A110 R. Nevertheless, the RS is about to evolve as part of the 911’s 992.2 facelift, and we've spied it testing at the Nürburgring.

There’s no mistaking this prototype for anything other than an RS, its bespoke body panels and Cup car-style aero resembling that of the current model. The front end appears identical to the 992.1 RS, with a vented bonnet and air curtains ahead of the front wheels, but expect the 992.2’s redesigned headlights to appear when the covers officially come off.

This example is fitted with the same centre lock wheels as the current car, too, covered by the RS’s familiar wide-track bodywork. The existing RS uses carbonfibre for the wings, bonnet, doors and rear wing to trim its kerbweight down to 1450kg.

Heavy camouflage at the rear end hints at more extensive design changes in this area, likely comprising new tail lights, a reworked rear bumper and what appears to be a reprofiled diffuser. As before, the RS will make extensive use of active aero with adjustable elements at the front axle and a DRS-equipped swan-neck rear wing. The 992.1 model generates a staggering 860kg of downforce at 177mph, so expect similar numbers – if not a little more – from the new car.