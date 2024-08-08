Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Spy shots

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is about to get even better – updated 992.2 spied

Our 2023 Car of the Year will be upgraded as part of the 911’s 992.2 update – here's a first look

by: Yousuf Ashraf
8 Aug 2024
Porsche 911 992.2 GT3 RS – front6

It's hard to imagine how Porsche could improve on the latest GT3 RS, a car that blew us away at eCoty 2023 to take the overall win, beating the likes of McLaren's 750S and the Alpine A110 R. Nevertheless, the RS is about to evolve as part of the 911’s 992.2 facelift, and we've spied it testing at the Nürburgring

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s no mistaking this prototype for anything other than an RS, its bespoke body panels and Cup car-style aero resembling that of the current model. The front end appears identical to the 992.1 RS, with a vented bonnet and air curtains ahead of the front wheels, but expect the 992.2’s redesigned headlights to appear when the covers officially come off. 

This example is fitted with the same centre lock wheels as the current car, too, covered by the RS’s familiar wide-track bodywork. The existing RS uses carbonfibre for the wings, bonnet, doors and rear wing to trim its kerbweight down to 1450kg. 

Heavy camouflage at the rear end hints at more extensive design changes in this area, likely comprising new tail lights, a reworked rear bumper and what appears to be a reprofiled diffuser. As before, the RS will make extensive use of active aero with adjustable elements at the front axle and a DRS-equipped swan-neck rear wing. The 992.1 model generates a staggering 860kg of downforce at 177mph, so expect similar numbers – if not a little more – from the new car. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Under the skin, Porsche is likely to refine the RS’s chassis setup, which comprises aero-optimised front wishbones, rear-wheel steering, adjustable dampers and a locking rear differential. The latter two elements can be tweaked via controls on the steering wheel, with adjustments for damper bump and rebound at the front and rear, as well as the locking factor of the diff under power and coast. 

Porsche 911 992.2 GT3 RS – rear6

New for the 992.2 RS will be a fully digital instrument panel, with the current analogue/digital readout being replaced by a Taycan-style curved display. The latest PCM infotainment system will also feature, but the current car’s conventional automatic shift lever – a signature of the GT3 and RS – is unlikely to be replaced by the smaller selector found in lesser 911s. 

Porsche has resisted the urge to chase ultimate power with its naturally-aspirated GT products, and the RS’s peak output has remained around the 500bhp mark since the days of the 997 RS 4.0. The 992.2 is therefore unlikely to differ much from the 518bhp and 343lb ft outputs of the existing 4-litre flat-six. For reference, this propels the 992.1 to 62mph in 3.2sec, and on to a top speed of 184mph. 

The new RS is expected to go on sale next year for around £200k – if you can secure a build slot, that is...

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

This is our best look yet at Ferrari’s brand new hypercar
Ferrari hypercar test mule
Spy shots

This is our best look yet at Ferrari’s brand new hypercar

The LaFerrari successor will bring Ferrari’s motorsport and road car programs closer than ever, with sophisticated aero and a new hybrid powertrain
22 Jul 2024
Why the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (997.1) is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years
Porsche 91 GT3 RS – front
Features

Why the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (997.1) is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years

To mark our 25th anniversary we name the 25 most significant driver's cars launched in the last 25 years. John Barker presents his case for the 997.1 …
1 Feb 2024
Car pictures of the week: Porsche 911 GT3 RS at eCoty 2023
Porsche 911 GT3 RS – front
Features

Car pictures of the week: Porsche 911 GT3 RS at eCoty 2023

Porsche's Cayman GT4 RS stumbled at eCoty last year – how will the more extreme GT3 RS fare?
16 Dec 2023
Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2024 review – is this peak 911 road car?
Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2024 review – is this peak 911 road car?

It’s the most extreme 911 for years and we know it’s sensational on track, but how will the latest RS fare on the road? Let’s find out
13 Dec 2023
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is dead: Maranello axes its first plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90
News

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is dead: Maranello axes its first plug-in hybrid

Five years since its reveal, Ferrari has announced the end for its plug-in hybrid Ferrari SF90 Stradale hypercar
5 Aug 2024
Alpine A110 Fast Fleet test – 7000 miles in the featherweight Porsche Cayman rival
evo Fast Fleet Alpine A110 Legende GT
Long term tests

Alpine A110 Fast Fleet test – 7000 miles in the featherweight Porsche Cayman rival

A completed long-term test reveals the A110 is more than just a brilliant driver’s car
6 Aug 2024
My Life & Cars – Matt Becker, vehicle dynamics wizard
Matt Becker&#039;s Life and Cars
Features

My Life & Cars – Matt Becker, vehicle dynamics wizard

Son of Lotus and now vehicle engineering director at JLR, Matt Becker has a car history as impressive as his career
1 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content