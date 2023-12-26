BMW X7 M60i review – the M product that nobody asked for?

Is BMW having us on here? Does anyone really need a seven-seat, 5.2-metre long SUV with more power than a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and an M badge on the boot? The X7 M60i would appear to be fundamentally flawed if we're being kind, or absurd if we're not. And yet in many ways it's quite a nice way to travel, and one of the more impressive vehicles within its niche. The X7 M60i is BMW’s biggest, baddest SUV. With a sprinkling of M tuning over its engine and chassis, it’s positioned as a more extroverted alternative to the Range Rover P530, with which the M60i shares its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. Generating 523bhp and 553lb ft of torque here, it hauls the X7 – all 2675kg of it – to 62mph in 4.7sec and onto a 155mph (limited) top speed. Those numbers would trouble most modern hot hatches, not least BMW’s own M135i which is a tenth slower to 62mph. BMW’s M division has what sounds like an impossible task to make this tall, three-row SUV offer even a glimmer of involvement, but they’ve given it a try. The M60i’s air suspension has M-specific tuning, for one, and M Sport brakes are equipped as standard. There’s also a locking M Sport differential to apportion drive between the rear wheels, standard-fit rear-axle steering and active anti-roll bars to counteract all that bulk. Oh, and you get M stripes on the seat belts, if you like that sort of thing.

Climb aboard and it almost feels like you could be in a 7-series, except one that's been parked on top of another car. You're perched so high up and the X7 feels enormous, but also beautifully finished. Ambient lighting seeps from doors and dashboard, the stainless steel speaker grilles for the (optional) Bowers & Wilkins sound system are cool to the touch and the (again, optional) crystal switchgear feels extremely high end. Some will prefer the understated class of a Range Rover's interior, but there's no denying that the M60i feels worthy of its £112,915 asking price. The tech is among the best in the business too, with BMW's iDrive 8.5 system offering a personal voice assistant, 5G connectivity and augmented reality navigation. It's immediately clear that despite the sporting pretensions, BMW hasn't completely lost sight of how a large luxury SUV should behave. The X7 M60i is calming and relaxed – it doesn't beat you up over rough roads, the engine doesn't shout and the controls are light and effortless. The dampers don't hold an iron grip on the body, even in Sport mode, and the X7 floats along very nicely. Some brittleness filters through over the worst surfaces but this feels like a product of the enormous 22-inch wheels, rather than overwrought suspension tuning.