News

New Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy isn’t quite a half-price Octa

This rough and ready Defender calls back to this utilitarian icon’s rich off-road history

by: Ethan Jupp
19 Jun 2025
Defender Trophy Edition front7

Land Rover has revealed a new special edition Defender. Called the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, it plays on the nameplate’s more rugged roots, back before Defenders (and before them 90s and 110s) traded their place as farm hands, civil service mules and tools for adventure and exploration for school run trundles and skiing holidays to Verbier.

Based on the Defender 110, the Trophy Edition gets all the toys to best prepare it for use off the beaten path, including, most strikingly, a set of new 20-inch alloy wheels (note, also available on a normal Defender equipped with the £600 'County' exterior pack) reminiscent of proper steelies, shod in all-terrain rubber that limits it to 130mph. Not that this should be much of an issue given this is no junior OCTA in the powertrain department. It's available only using the D350 mild hybrid or PHEV as its basis.

Trophy Editions will come in either Deep Sandglow Yellow - calling back to the Camel Trophy competitors from days of yore - and Keswick Green - named after the popular tourist destination in the Lake District where Defenders are very popular with local mountaineers and even volunteer search and rescue teams. Both will present as matte thanks to the protective film each will be finished with.

Defender Trophy Edition interior7

A dark rear scuff plate, front undershield and wheelarch protection trim also feature. Topping it off will be the usual smattering of logos, badges and illuminated tread plates. Inside, there’s a logoed, body-coloured cross car beam. Speaking of the inside, these Trophy Editions will surely be based on the latest model year Defender, with its revised design and updated interior tech.

> Land Rover Defender Octa 2025 review – so much more than a ‘Defender SV’

Somewhat rich is the fact that as standard, the Trophy Edition actually isn’t fully kitted out. You’ll need to option the Trophy Edition Accessory Pack (£4995) for the ultimate rough and ready Defender spec. This includes the expedition roof rack with additional side storage, the deployable roof ladder, mud flaps and a raised air intake.

The Trophy Edition will make its first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed but is available to order now. Obviously, the Defender OCTA is the ultimate rough and ready Defender but £82,810, or around half what most OCTAs will cost their buyers, seems pretty good value. That obviously rises to £89,810 for the PHEV and to almost £95k should that PHEV be fitted with the Trophy pack.

