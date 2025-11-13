Mercedes-Benz G580 electric review – impressive, but pointless

The only real signs you’re in the G580 come when you dive into the menus within one of the two digital displays, where you’ll find charging settings and efficiency ( that never makes for easy reading). Blue woven carbonfibre trim aside, the rest is as you’ll find it in a combustion-powered G-class, with endless tech, endless leather and comfortable high-riding seats that have you sitting at window level with some articulated lorries – a large SUV feels small from within a G-class.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, then, is that there’s a distinct lack of cabin space, as while matters are fine in the front, rear seat passengers don’t have much room to play with. The same can be said for the boot, as the short length of the body means that unless you’re willing to stack your luggage vertically, there’s not much room for storage – unlike most cars, there’s no false boot floor for extra storage either, which is the same as with the combustion-powered G-class. To alleviate some of its storage woes, Mercedes has converted the G580’s external rear wheel compartment into storage for charging cables. Let’s just hope you don’t get a puncture on your off-road expedition.

There are numerous clever software features in this car, with a multitude of exterior cameras combining to create a camera feed that allows you to see ‘through’ the bottom of the car when tackling tricky terrain (or a tight McDonalds drive-thru). It also tries to be a little too clever with things like its Adaptive Cruise Control, which preemptively slows down ahead of curves, speed limit changes and roundabouts which can be quite disconcerting when you’re not expecting it. The sound system is also not as good as you’d expect it to be, perhaps due to the acoustics of the unusual cabin and notable wind noise that comes from the vertical windscreen at above 60mph.

The G580’s sense of quality is unlike any other EV on the market, with everything you touch clearly built to last. Peer under the car and just about everything you see is reinforced to beyond normal road car parameters, and on (and off) the road, it certainly doesn’t feel delicate.

Price, specs and rivals

The Mercedes-Benz G580 starts from £154,870, putting it £13,805 ahead of the entry-level diesel-powered G450d. That price tag does put it £34,505 beneath the similarly-powerful G63, but then this car is not anywhere close to as desirable.

As fascinating an engineering exercise as this is, there’s a reason nobody else has made anything to compete with it. It might have mind-boggling capabilities off-road, but its inefficiency makes the everyday commute most use a G-class for near-impossible.

Mercedes-Benz G580 specs