Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet goes testing – open-top SUV due in 2026

The list of changes we’d ask for on a new version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class do not include less practicality, potentially less structural rigidity, more expense and more exclusivity. The upcoming G-Class Cabriolet however will, we expect, deliver all of those things. And none of it is likely to stop the G-Cab appearing on a Kardashian’s driveway near you very soon, with the car now undergoing extensive prototype testing.

Yes, a G Cabriolet is returning to the Geladewagen lineup next year after an eight-year hiatus. Following in the tread-punched tyre tracks of the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, the wild V12-engined, pumped-up soft-top formula that sent off the last-generation G-Class is on for a comeback. It will be the next in a long line of cabriolets that are a part of the G-Class’s history and date all the way back to the SUV’s 1979 introduction.

An open roof after all can be a utilitarian feature, though over the years, like the G itself, it evolved into more of a lifestyle choice and style statement. It was a 230 G Cabriolet that served as the basis for Pope John Paul II’s popemobile G that Mercedes created for his visit to Germany in 1980.

Obviously the G-Class has changed quite substantially in recent years, with today’s car technically being the second generation, arriving in 2018. It was, despite appearances, a total engineering overhaul – wider, longer, lighter (by 170kg!) and stiffer.