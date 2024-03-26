Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The new Mercedes-AMG G63 has arrived, and it still has a V8

Some of Affalterbach’s range-toppers are swapping eight cylinders for four, but the AMG G-class retains its V8 for 2024

by: Sam Jenkins
26 Mar 2024
Mercedes-AMG G6326

Mercedes-Benz has given its second-generation G-class an overhaul for 2024. Tweaks to design, cabin tech, powertrains and chassis hardware are said to make the model more capable, refined and efficient than ever, but without detracting from the G-class’s charming character. Pricing details are still under wraps, but expect to pay over £130,000 for the entry-level model.

While the new G500 swaps eight cylinders for six, the AMG-developed G63 has kept its V8. As before, Affalterbach’s 4-litre M177 twin-turbocharged V8 produces 577bhp and 627lb ft of torque, but thanks to new 48V electrical architecture, a mild hybrid system provides an additional 20bhp and 148lb ft of torque. Not only does this electrification improve power delivery, it’s also said to reduce fuel consumption (something current G63 owners will no doubt appreciate).

> The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 is a four-cylinder, rear-wheel drive Porsche 911 rival

Power is sent to all four wheels through the same nine-speed automatic transmission as before, but despite a 2640kg kerb weight and brick-like aerodynamics, 0-62mph comes in 4.3sec – two tenths quicker than before. Top speed is unchanged at 149mph with the optional AMG Performance Package.

The G63’s chassis is where the most significant changes lie, with Mercedes swapping mechanical torsion bars for active hydraulic units as part of the new AMG Active Ride Control system. Hydraulically-linked adaptive shock absorbers are also new for 2024, improving comfort, off-road ability and handling. 

2024 Mercedes-Benz G-class 26

While most G63s will spend their time closer to Harrods than the Himalayas, Mercedes has added numerous features to make it more capable on tough terrain than ever. Opt for AMG Offroad Package PRO and AMG Active Ride Control and you’ll get access to AMG Traction PRO, boosting traction in ‘Rock’ and ‘Sand’ modes using clever wheel-selective braking and torque management. AMG Active Balance Control will also come equipped, aiming to improve ground contact (and therefore traction) with varying levels of damper stiffness via three driving modes: Trail, Rock and Sand.

The G-class’s styling stays true to the 1979 original, with its distinctive boxy look almost identical to the pre-facelift model. Look closely though, and you’ll spot subtle aero additions around the A-pillars and above the windscreen designed to reduce cabin noise and improve efficiency. The front bumper has seen a mild update with vertical slats in the intakes, with an optional exterior carbonfibre package adding black badging, trim, tinted headlights and indicators and various carbonfibre parts throughout. For 2024, there are also six new wheel designs from 20- to 22-inches. 

2024 Mercedes-Benz G-class 26

The cabin brings the G63 in-line with the rest of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, with dual 12.3-inch displays running the latest MBUX infotainment system and AMG’s Performance steering wheel fitted as standard. As in the standard G-class, temperature controlled cup holders, wireless phone charging, heated armrests and a new rear entertainment system are equipped too. There’s also a new ‘Transparent bonnet’ mode for off-roading, providing the driver with a virtual view under the front of the vehicle when the terrain gets tricky. Improved insulation material is also new for 2024, with those iconic door handles now gaining a keyless unlock function for the first time. 

In addition to the AMG range-topper, the UK will likely receive G450d and G500 models, both now utilising a mild-hybrid six-cylinder, with the latter dropping its 4-litre V8. An all-electric EQG will join the lineup in the coming months.

UK pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed, but expect to pay over £130,000 for the entry-level G-class and closer to £200,000 for the G63 range-topper.

