The new Mercedes-AMG G63 has arrived, and it still has a V8

Mercedes-Benz has given its second-generation G-class an overhaul for 2024. Tweaks to design, cabin tech, powertrains and chassis hardware are said to make the model more capable, refined and efficient than ever, but without detracting from the G-class’s charming character. Pricing details are still under wraps, but expect to pay over £130,000 for the entry-level model.

While the new G500 swaps eight cylinders for six, the AMG-developed G63 has kept its V8. As before, Affalterbach’s 4-litre M177 twin-turbocharged V8 produces 577bhp and 627lb ft of torque, but thanks to new 48V electrical architecture, a mild hybrid system provides an additional 20bhp and 148lb ft of torque. Not only does this electrification improve power delivery, it’s also said to reduce fuel consumption (something current G63 owners will no doubt appreciate).

Power is sent to all four wheels through the same nine-speed automatic transmission as before, but despite a 2640kg kerb weight and brick-like aerodynamics, 0-62mph comes in 4.3sec – two tenths quicker than before. Top speed is unchanged at 149mph with the optional AMG Performance Package.

The G63’s chassis is where the most significant changes lie, with Mercedes swapping mechanical torsion bars for active hydraulic units as part of the new AMG Active Ride Control system. Hydraulically-linked adaptive shock absorbers are also new for 2024, improving comfort, off-road ability and handling.

While most G63s will spend their time closer to Harrods than the Himalayas, Mercedes has added numerous features to make it more capable on tough terrain than ever. Opt for AMG Offroad Package PRO and AMG Active Ride Control and you’ll get access to AMG Traction PRO, boosting traction in ‘Rock’ and ‘Sand’ modes using clever wheel-selective braking and torque management. AMG Active Balance Control will also come equipped, aiming to improve ground contact (and therefore traction) with varying levels of damper stiffness via three driving modes: Trail, Rock and Sand.