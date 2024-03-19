The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 is a four-cylinder, rear-wheel drive Porsche 911 rival

The Mercedes-AMG GT has been defined by its barrel-chested 4-litre V8 engine since the model’s inception in 2014, but now, its cylinder count has been slashed in half. Meet the AMG GT 43 – a turbocharged four-cylinder variant positioned below the V8-engined GT 63.

That the AMG GT has gained a four-pot option isn’t much of a surprise, given that the closely-related SL received the ‘43’ treatment last year. As in the drop-top grand tourer, the GT 43 gets AMG’s mild-hybrid M139 2-litre motor and moves from four to rear-wheel drive.

With outputs of 415bhp and 369lb ft, the GT 43 sprints from 0-62mph in 4.6sec, running on to a top speed of 174mph – that puts it 1.4sec and 22mph behind the V8 model. Beyond the raw numbers, Mercedes has worked to improve the responsiveness of the engine by using the F1-derived electric exhaust gas turbocharging technology already found in the SL 43 and A45 S hot hatch. With a 48v electric motor driving the turbo shaft, the system can build boost pressure before the exhaust gases spin the compressor wheel, reducing lag at all engine speeds.

The engine is hooked up to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, which uses a wet clutch rather than a torque converter for more direct throttle response and quicker shifts. The more compact engine and the switch to two-wheel drive will undoubtedly trim a few kilos from the GT 63’s 1970kg kerb weight – Mercedes hasn’t released an official figure, but the SL loses around 230kg in 43 spec.

Like its big brother, the GT 43 gets the forged aluminium suspension arms, steering knuckles and wheel carriers to reduce unsprung mass, with optional AMG Ride Control including switchable adaptive dampers. Rear axle steering is also available at extra cost, along with an AMG Dynamic Plus pack that bundles dynamic engine mounts, an electronically controlled locking differential and a Race driving mode.

The GT 43 gets 19-inch alloys as standard (sizes up to 21 inches are available), and the braking package measures at 390mm and 360mm at the front and rear respectively.

There’s no word on how much the GT 43 will cost (or when it will go on sale in the UK), but expect it to be priced in the region of £100,000 – right in line with the Porsche 911 Carrera T and around £60k less than the GT 63.