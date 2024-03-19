Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 is a four-cylinder, rear-wheel drive Porsche 911 rival

The AMG GT has gained a 415bhp four-cylinder engine with F1-derived turbocharger tech. Should Porsche be worried?

by: Yousuf Ashraf
19 Mar 2024
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 – front8

The Mercedes-AMG GT has been defined by its barrel-chested 4-litre V8 engine since the model’s inception in 2014, but now, its cylinder count has been slashed in half. Meet the AMG GT 43 – a turbocharged four-cylinder variant positioned below the V8-engined GT 63. 

That the AMG GT has gained a four-pot option isn’t much of a surprise, given that the closely-related SL received the ‘43’ treatment last year. As in the drop-top grand tourer, the GT 43 gets AMG’s mild-hybrid M139 2-litre motor and moves from four to rear-wheel drive. 

With outputs of 415bhp and 369lb ft, the GT 43 sprints from 0-62mph in 4.6sec, running on to a top speed of 174mph – that puts it 1.4sec and 22mph behind the V8 model. Beyond the raw numbers, Mercedes has worked to improve the responsiveness of the engine by using the F1-derived electric exhaust gas turbocharging technology already found in the SL 43 and A45 S hot hatch. With a 48v electric motor driving the turbo shaft, the system can build boost pressure before the exhaust gases spin the compressor wheel, reducing lag at all engine speeds. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The engine is hooked up to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, which uses a wet clutch rather than a torque converter for more direct throttle response and quicker shifts. The more compact engine and the switch to two-wheel drive will undoubtedly trim a few kilos from the GT 63’s 1970kg kerb weight – Mercedes hasn’t released an official figure, but the SL loses around 230kg in 43 spec. 

Like its big brother, the GT 43 gets the forged aluminium suspension arms, steering knuckles and wheel carriers to reduce unsprung mass, with optional AMG Ride Control including switchable adaptive dampers. Rear axle steering is also available at extra cost, along with an AMG Dynamic Plus pack that bundles dynamic engine mounts, an electronically controlled locking differential and a Race driving mode. 

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 – rear8

The GT 43 gets 19-inch alloys as standard (sizes up to 21 inches are available), and the braking package measures at 390mm and 360mm at the front and rear respectively.

There’s no word on how much the GT 43 will cost (or when it will go on sale in the UK), but expect it to be priced in the region of £100,000 – right in line with the Porsche 911 Carrera T and around £60k less than the GT 63.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW M2 v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – car pictures of the week
BMW M2 v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – front
Features

BMW M2 v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – car pictures of the week

We test BMW’s M2 against the Mercedes-AMG A45 S in the latest issue of evo – here are some of our favourite shots
17 Mar 2024
The Nissan GT-R has been updated yet again for 2025
Nissan GT-R 2025 – front
News

The Nissan GT-R has been updated yet again for 2025

The R35 Nissan GT-R refuses to die – this latest version gets engine enhancements and subtle cosmetic tweaks
15 Mar 2024
TVR Tuscan (1999-2006): review, history, prices and specs
TVR Tuscan
Features

TVR Tuscan (1999-2006): review, history, prices and specs

Fast and beautiful, the Tuscan remains one of TVR’s most appealing models over two decades on. Here's why it's one of our top 25 cars of the last 25 y…
14 Mar 2024
Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 quattro (2007 - 2015): review, history and specs of an icon
Audi R8 4.2 FSI
Features

Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 quattro (2007 - 2015): review, history and specs of an icon

Audi’s first mid-engined car was utterly brilliant straight out of the box, and it proves every bit as seductive today, making it one of our top 25 ca…
13 Mar 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The Nissan GT-R has been updated yet again for 2025
Nissan GT-R 2025 – front
News

The Nissan GT-R has been updated yet again for 2025

The R35 Nissan GT-R refuses to die – this latest version gets engine enhancements and subtle cosmetic tweaks
15 Mar 2024
MST Mk1 2024 review – £174,000 Ford Escort recreation driven
MST Mk1 Ford Escort
Reviews

MST Mk1 2024 review – £174,000 Ford Escort recreation driven

The MST Mk1 is a brand new, 50-year-old, road-going rally car. It looks the business, but does it deliver? Strap yourself in…
15 Mar 2024
Aston Martin DBX707 v Ferrari Purosangue – flagship super SUVs go head-to-head
Aston Martin DBX707 v Ferrari Purosangue
Features

Aston Martin DBX707 v Ferrari Purosangue – flagship super SUVs go head-to-head

Everything about them is supersize, from their kerb weights to their power outputs. But they’re also hugely enjoyable – and quite different in charact…
16 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content