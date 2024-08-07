The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two adds options, but no more power

The new BMW-powered Range Rover Sport SV picks up where the Sport SVR left off, combining luxury and long-distance comfort with performance to worry a sports car. Our drive of the standard car left us impressed but now there’s a new iteration designed to bring even more options to the table for buyers. There’s no official UK price just yet, but expect it to at least match the £171,640 starting price of the Edition 1.

Core to the Edition Two are four new standard colourways, pulling various trim options, exterior and interior colours and brake caliper shades into pre-selected packages. These four options are based around new Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss and Sunrise Copper Satin exterior colours. Each example comes with unique branding on the front splitter, centre console, sill plates and puddle projectors.

The Blue Nebula option combines satin forged carbonfibre exterior trim, a painted carbonfibre bonnet and 23-inch forged wheels with matching blue calipers and interior upholstery in Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather. Opt for Marl Grey and you’ll receive carbonfibre ‘Twill’ trim, an exposed carbonfibre bonnet, the 23-inch carbonfibre wheels with Sunrise Copper calipers and a Rosewood and Ebony Windsor interior. Sunrise Copper is paired with satin carbonfibre Twill trim, a painted bonnet, 23-inch forged wheels, red calipers and an Ebony leather interior, with the final Ligurian Black package featuring the same carbonfibre trim, an unpainted bonnet and the 23-inch carbonfibre wheels, paired with yellow calipers and a Cinder and Ebony interior.