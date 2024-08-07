Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two adds options, but no more power

If the Edition 1 wasn't enough, the new Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two brings new design options to the flagship SUV

by: Sam Jenkins
6 Aug 2024
Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two9

The new BMW-powered Range Rover Sport SV picks up where the Sport SVR left off, combining luxury and long-distance comfort with performance to worry a sports car. Our drive of the standard car left us impressed but now there’s a new iteration designed to bring even more options to the table for buyers. There’s no official UK price just yet, but expect it to at least match the £171,640 starting price of the Edition 1.

Core to the Edition Two are four new standard colourways, pulling various trim options, exterior and interior colours and brake caliper shades into pre-selected packages. These four options are based around new Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss and Sunrise Copper Satin exterior colours. Each example comes with unique branding on the front splitter, centre console, sill plates and puddle projectors.

> Range Rover Sport SV 2024 review – the new king of SUVs?

The Blue Nebula option combines satin forged carbonfibre exterior trim, a painted carbonfibre bonnet and 23-inch forged wheels with matching blue calipers and interior upholstery in Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather. Opt for Marl Grey and you’ll receive carbonfibre ‘Twill’ trim, an exposed carbonfibre bonnet, the 23-inch carbonfibre wheels with Sunrise Copper calipers and a Rosewood and Ebony Windsor interior. Sunrise Copper is paired with satin carbonfibre Twill trim, a painted bonnet, 23-inch forged wheels, red calipers and an Ebony leather interior, with the final Ligurian Black package featuring the same carbonfibre trim, an unpainted bonnet and the 23-inch carbonfibre wheels, paired with yellow calipers and a Cinder and Ebony interior.

Buyers can also modify these specifications should they wish, with different caliper colours, a body-coloured roof and each carbonfibre exterior trim package available on each of the four packages. Inside, each will come with the satin forged carbonfibre trim as standard though, with the SV Performance Seats finished in carbonfibre to match.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two9

There are no performance upgrades as part of the Edition two makeover, but based on our first drive, we’re not sure it needed any. Under its bonnet is the same mild-hybrid 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged BMW-derived V8 as the ordinary Sport SV, producing 625bhp and 590lb ft of torque to make it the most powerful Range Rover yet – performance figures stand at a quoted 3.6sec for the 0-60mph sprint and 180mph flat-out.

The Edition Two also retains the high-tech hydraulically interlinked ‘6D’ suspension system as the standard car to make it one of the sharpest cars in its class. As an option, buyers can specify a set of Brembo carbon ceramic brakes with a monster eight-piston, 440mm front setup, with the 23-inch carbonfibre wheel option said to reduce weight by 76kg overall, reducing unsprung mass in the process – buyers of the Edition Two can also opt for a set of new 22-inch diamond cut wheels in satin grey, alongside other options.

There are no official details on UK availability and pricing just yet, but expect the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two to cost from over £170,000 when it goes on sale.

