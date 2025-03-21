While the majority of the Stelvio range is expected to be electrified it’s also possible that an electric Quadrifoglio version could be produced, either alongside the petrol-powered model, or as a standalone version. When it launched its STLA large platform Stellantis was keen to talk about either 400- or 800-volt architectures with battery capacities of up to 118kWh which it claims could lead to 0-62mph times in the ‘two-second range’. It has also said that its STLA large platform ‘has the potential to carry extreme power that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V8s.’

A glimpse of what a high performance Stelvio might be like with powerful electric motors has been afforded us by looking at what the Dodge Charger is capable of when powered by electricity rather than fossil fuel. It’s based on the same platform that the Stelvio will use and is currently offered in two forms, the R/T and the Scat Pack. The former makes do with 496bhp and 404lb ft of torque for a 4.7sec 0-60mph time while the more powerful Scat Pack delivers 670bhp, 627lb ft of torque and a 3.3sec 0-60mph time.

Their ranges of between 241 and 308 miles are nothing to write home about though, especially when Stellantis was talking about a 500-mile range possibility at the launch of its SLTA platform although this may be possible from less powerful models.

As far the heavily disguised test mules they don’t give too much away although the Stelvio appears to be longer than before and will have a more coupe-like look to its rear end with a more sloping tailgate than the current model. There’s a resemblance to the Alfa Romer Junior to its front end with new headlight and DRL treatments, with the latter nestling just below the bonnet line as they do with the Junior.

At the rear there are slim LED tail lights and the tailgate looks to have integrated spoilers to keep the family resemblance with the smaller SUV. Whether the wheels are destined for production is not known, but they appear to be a three-spoke take on Alfa’s classic Teledial alloys. No doubt more details about the new Stelvio will emerge during the course of the year and once the test mules have completed their winter testing regime it will be on to hot weather testing prior to its reveal before the end of the year.