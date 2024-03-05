This is the all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger

The days of the rumbling V8-engined Dodge Charger are over, and this is its battery-powered replacement. Offered with a choice of pure electric powertrains, the new Charger EV boasts a brand new platform, a revamped design and a supercar-beating power output in top-spec form. A six-cylinder petrol-powered Charger is still in the pipeline, but neither this or the EV are expected to reach UK showrooms. The Charger EV will enter production soon in mid-2024.

For now, the flagship model is the all-electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack, boasting a 400V electrical architecture, a 100.5kW battery pack and an electric motor on each axle for a 590bhp output – combined with an 80bhp ‘PowerShot’ boost for 15sec, this figure jumps to 670bhp. Power is transferred to all four wheels for a 3.3sec 0-62mph time, with the 1/4-mile sprint covered in 11.5sec. Dodge previously announced that the next-generation Charger would be more powerful than the 807bhp Charger Hellcat Redeye, so a more potent model is likely in the works.

Alongside the Daytona Scat Pack, Dodge will offer a Daytona R/T version with 496bhp and more range than the flagship. The R/T is expected to offer up to 317 miles on a charge, with the Scat Pack covering just 260. Thankfully, both can accept 350kW fast charging to quickly replenish the battery. In Q1 2025 Dodge will also start production for Charger Sixpack S.O. and H.O. models, each featuring 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-sixes with 420bhp and 550bhp respectively.