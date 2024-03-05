This is the all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger
The 2024 Dodge Charger has been unveiled in its final form, giving us a first look at the new production-spec muscle car
The days of the rumbling V8-engined Dodge Charger are over, and this is its battery-powered replacement. Offered with a choice of pure electric powertrains, the new Charger EV boasts a brand new platform, a revamped design and a supercar-beating power output in top-spec form. A six-cylinder petrol-powered Charger is still in the pipeline, but neither this or the EV are expected to reach UK showrooms. The Charger EV will enter production soon in mid-2024.
For now, the flagship model is the all-electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack, boasting a 400V electrical architecture, a 100.5kW battery pack and an electric motor on each axle for a 590bhp output – combined with an 80bhp ‘PowerShot’ boost for 15sec, this figure jumps to 670bhp. Power is transferred to all four wheels for a 3.3sec 0-62mph time, with the 1/4-mile sprint covered in 11.5sec. Dodge previously announced that the next-generation Charger would be more powerful than the 807bhp Charger Hellcat Redeye, so a more potent model is likely in the works.
Alongside the Daytona Scat Pack, Dodge will offer a Daytona R/T version with 496bhp and more range than the flagship. The R/T is expected to offer up to 317 miles on a charge, with the Scat Pack covering just 260. Thankfully, both can accept 350kW fast charging to quickly replenish the battery. In Q1 2025 Dodge will also start production for Charger Sixpack S.O. and H.O. models, each featuring 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-sixes with 420bhp and 550bhp respectively.
Unlike its powertrains, the new Charger’s design is familiar. Taking inspiration from the 1968 Charger and bearing a strong resemblance to Dodge’s Daytona SRT concept, stout haunches and a square stance make its performance credentials clear. Compare it side-by-side with the show car and there are some subtle changes to proportions, likely a result of the restrictions of its STLA Large underpinnings. Regardless, both two and four-door variants have distinctive designs, with the front LED light bar and ‘ring of fire’ tail lights evoking classic Dodge styling cues.
Inside, the instrument panel takes inspiration from the 1968 classic, with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting, a track telemetry recording function and unique pistol-grip shifter making an appearance. A free-standing 10.25-inch or optional 16-inch display sits alongside the layered instrument panel, with a 12.3-inch central screen standard across the range.
The new Charger comes with plenty of nifty features including a front aero passthrough for added downforce, dual valve adaptive suspension (on the Scat Pack) and on the EVs, even a 126 decibel ‘Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust’ to create a sound to match that of the V8-powered Hellcat. Brakes are huge 406mm items with six-piston calipers (front), with 305-section rear tyres wrapped around 20-inch wheels on the range-topper.
Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but the all-electric Charger coupe will enter production in mid-2024, with the combustion-powered four-door following in Q1 2025.