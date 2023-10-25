Mazda Iconic SP rotary concept set for production – the return of the RX-7?
Mazda will turn its rotary-equipped Iconic SP concept into a production sports car in the 'not-so-distant future'
We’ve been eagerly awaiting the next rotary-powered Mazda sports car since the RX-8 went off sale in 2010, and while tightening emissions regulations mean that the Wankel engine is unlikely to return in its traditional form, Mazda is at least exploring its use in future EVs. The MX-30 R-EV has already come to market with a rotary range extender, but the firm's Iconic SP sports car concept is an altogether more exciting application of similar technology – and it could land in showrooms.
A year since its unveiling at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Masashi Nakayama, General Manager at Mazda's Design Division, revealed that while the Iconic SP is a showcase of future technology, it could inspire an upcoming road-going sports car. He said: 'This concept is not just one of those empty show cars. It’s been designed with real intent to turn it into a production model in the not-so-distant future.'
It'll be a while before we find out exactly what form the production variant will take, but the show car provides some clues. The Iconic SP has been built as a two-door, two-seat coupe, larger than an MX-5 but smaller than a Porsche Boxster, with a classical long-bonnet silhouette reminiscent of the FD RX-7.
The RX-7 inspiration isn't just visual, either. The concept's electric powertrain uses a compact rotary range extender, which enables a low centre of gravity and a sleek bonnet line. The idea is that while the car is driven by one or more e-motors (Mazda hasn't specified how many), the twin-rotor engine acts as a generator to boost range, with the potential for different fuel types – including hydrogen – to be used for this purpose. The Iconic SP’s motor and battery specs haven't been announced, but it’s said to generate 365bhp with a kerb weight of 1450kg.
At the concept's launch, Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro revealed that this powertrain technology would be suited to a future electrified MX-5. ‘We love the MX-5, and the world loves the MX-5,' he said. 'We are determined in the age of electrification to keep the joy of driving which the MX-5 represents alive, and the Mazda Iconic SP, with its dual rotary power generator EV powertrain is our dream solution.’
The Iconic SP’s cabin doesn't appear far from showroom-ready. Mazda has stuck to tradition with a simple round steering wheel and body-coloured door accents similar to those you’ll find on today’s MX-5.
The centre console houses gear selector controls and the primary infotainment screen is set within the dash, and appears no larger than the unit fitted to Mazda’s latest production cars. A curved digital dial pack is set behind the steering wheel and offers speed, drive mode and G-meter readings, as well as a circuit map for track days.
While further details on a production variant are still under wraps for now, this news has certainly got us excited for what Mazda has in store.