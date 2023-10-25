Mazda Iconic SP rotary concept set for production – the return of the RX-7?

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the next rotary-powered Mazda sports car since the RX-8 went off sale in 2010, and while tightening emissions regulations mean that the Wankel engine is unlikely to return in its traditional form, Mazda is at least exploring its use in future EVs. The MX-30 R-EV has already come to market with a rotary range extender, but the firm's Iconic SP sports car concept is an altogether more exciting application of similar technology – and it could land in showrooms.

A year since its unveiling at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Masashi Nakayama, General Manager at Mazda's Design Division, revealed that while the Iconic SP is a showcase of future technology, it could inspire an upcoming road-going sports car. He said: 'This concept is not just one of those empty show cars. It’s been designed with real intent to turn it into a production model in the not-so-distant future.'

It'll be a while before we find out exactly what form the production variant will take, but the show car provides some clues. The Iconic SP has been built as a two-door, two-seat coupe, larger than an MX-5 but smaller than a Porsche Boxster, with a classical long-bonnet silhouette reminiscent of the FD RX-7.