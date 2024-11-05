The Toyota GR86 Rally is a modern-day Celica GT-Four you can’t buy

The SEMA Show in Las Vegas has become renowned for the extreme, fascinating cars it attracts to the stands, and the 2024 edition is no different. Toyota’s Gazoo Racing department has developed a one-off GR86 Rally Legacy Concept especially for the event, which pays homage to its storied rallying history and employs GR Corolla power and all-wheel drive.

Taking a standard GR86 as a base, Toyota engineers swapped its 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated flat-four for the G16E-GTS turbocharged three-cylinder found in the GR Yaris and Corolla. To maintain performance and durability under rally conditions, an uprated intercooler and oil cooler have been applied, along with a race ECU to pull it all together. While Toyota says there is headroom for more power, outputs are unchanged from the standard GR Corolla at 300bhp and 273lb ft of torque, but that still puts it 69bhp and 89lb ft ahead of the base GR86.

While more power is all well and good, this isn’t the only benefit of this new powertrain. Also carried over is the GR-Four all-wheel drive system, but this was far from an easy task. In order to make room for the all-wheel drive running gear (and taller transverse three-cylinder), the chassis had to be modified with a custom subframe, coilovers and control arms, increasing clearance and allowing for fitment of the GR Corolla’s hubs, spindles and axles. The steering rack has also been tweaked to improve feel and work with the significant geometry changes.

Similar tweaks were made at the rear, with the standard GR86 underpinnings swapped for those from the GR Corolla (albeit modified to fit). A new differential and housing allowed the concept to maintain the factory gear ratios, with the swap also retaining the functionality of the trick electronics within the complex GR Four all-wheel drive system for optimum power distribution.