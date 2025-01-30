Before the introduction of the new Morgan Supersport, a true Morgan flagship has been conspicuous in its absence since the last of the Aero 8s burbled out of the Malvern factory gates in 2018. The Plus Six has led the range admirably but always only in the tyre tracks of the classic Plus 8, rather than anything else. The Aero never got a successor based on the alloy CX platform that represented such a leap forward for Morgan.

Yet so much reengineering of the platform has taken place in the creation of this car that it needed to be recrashed, rehomologated and renamed. So, the Morgan Supersport, riding on the new stiffer, more focused CXV platform, is a new kind of flagship that’s intended to be the best-driving, most usable Morgan yet made. This is a Morgan that’s designed to be your second car, not your third, fourth or fifth – a car to take the place of the Lotus Emira, Porsche Cayman or even Porsche 911 in your life.

2025 Morgan Supersport design and engineering – more than just an updated Plus Six?

At first glance, the Supersport is definitely more Plus Six follow-up than conduit to the spirit of the Aero for 2025 and beyond. Then you really start to look at it and realise that, beyond the fundamental hard points of Morgan’s ‘approachable face’, this is a very different car to the Plus Six. Indeed, this project started life as more of a styling exercise under the working title ‘Plus Six GT’. But what Morgan Managing Director Matthew Hole and Chief Design Officer, Jonathan Wells repeatedly called ‘scope creep’, lead them over the course of its development, to question what it could be and how far could they go. Now, here we are with an almost totally new car. Hence the new name.