The Morgan Midsummer is a six-cylinder Pininfarina barchetta, with teak

Morgan has collaborated with Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina to create the Midsummer, a limited-run barchetta based on the British marque’s latest CX-generation platform. Combining over two centuries of coachbuilding expertise, it features entirely bespoke bodywork and interior elements to make it one of the most exclusive Morgan models produced to date. Pricing hasn’t been disclosed, but with just 50 to be produced, we can’t imagine it’ll come cheap.

Based on the same bonded aluminium architecture as the latest Plus Six, the Midsummer comes equipped with that car’s BMW-derived 3-litre turbocharged six-cylinder and eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Output and performance figures haven’t been revealed, but expect it to at least match the Plus Six with 335bhp, 369lb ft of torque and a 4.2sec 0-62mph time.

Performance isn’t the focus here though, but rather the striking coachbuilt body. While its design remains typically Morgan, exaggerated proportions, the removal of the windscreen and aero-informed surfacing reference Pininfarina designs of the 1930s and ’40s. The bodywork is entirely hand-formed from aluminium, with 250 hours of work going into every example.

Spanning its length is a stainless steel sill courtesy of Pininfarina, highly polished to allow it to reflect the light of its surroundings. The headlights are Morgan’s latest units, now with silver inserts, and the tail lights are incorporated into the extended rear within subtle chamfered light pods. The most notable design element, though, is the inclusion of exposed teak on the exterior, seamlessly combining over 400 individual layers of the hardwood (each up to just 0.6mm thick) to form a striking structure that surrounds the cabin and acts as a distinctive shoulder line.