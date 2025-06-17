Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti is an 868bhp supercar you (probably) can’t buy

The 296 has only just been given the hardcore Speciale treatment, but Ferrari’s already devised a new special edition for its very best customers

by: Sam Jenkins
17 Jun 2025
Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti13

As if an ordinary Ferrari 296 Speciale wasn’t ‘special’ enough, this Piloti variant has now been launched to increase its exclusivity further still. Revealed at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours where Ferrari took overall victory for the third time running, the model features numerous aesthetic changes inside and out. But there is a catch: the Piloti is available only to Ferrari’s customer racing drivers…

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve seen the Piloti name before, with the 488 Pista receiving the same treatment in 2018 to celebrate Ferrari’s WEC success in the LM GTE Pro class. This new take adopts a similar approach, only with its unique partially hand-painted Giallo Modena livery referencing the number 51 Ferrari 499P LMH that claimed victory at Le Mans in 2023, its first year in the top class for half a century.

> The Ferrari 296 Speciale could be the most thrilling Ferrari ever

Ferrari gives buyers four colours to choose from, each inspired by racing cars of the past: Rosso Scuderia, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona and Argento Nürburgring. The yellow livery, including a hand-painted WEC logo, an Italian flag on the front bumper and a customisable number, remains consistent across each of the base colours – the number can be anything the buyer chooses, with the launch car featuring the 51 of the winning car from 2023.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are no hardware or performance upgrades over an ‘ordinary’ 296 Speciale, and so the same pared-back, carbonfibre-heavy cabin remains. What is unique is the inclusion of each car’s chosen number on the carbonfibre seats, upholstered in black Alcantara as standard and featuring inserts utilising the material chosen for the driver’s suits. Even this can be configured to suit the customer, though, with various elements customisable inside and out. The door sill also features an exclusive trim piece, and the textured metal footwell can be customised by each buyer too.

Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti13

Given the underpinnings are unchanged, the 296 Speciale Piloti features the same 3-litre hybrid-assisted twin-turbocharged V6 as the standard car, but that’s no bad thing. An uplift in power to 868bhp and a drop in kerb weight to 1410kg makes it even more focused than the regular 296 GTB, with an increase in downforce, a 205mph top speed and a claimed 2.8sec 0-62mph time making it one of the most formidable supercars on sale today. 

If you happen to run a Ferrari 296 Challenge, XX car, Formula 1 car or race in a competitive capacity for the brand, you’ll qualify for the Piloti, but it won’t come cheap. The ‘standard’ Speciale is priced from €407,000, making a £500,000 price tag well within reach for the Piloti. But then if you can afford to qualify for an allocation, price might not be so much of an obstacle…

Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti specs

Engine3-litre twin-turbocharged V6
Power868bhp (ICE plus electric)
Torque557lb ft + 232lb ft (ICE, electric motor)
Weight1410kg (dry)
Power-to-weight625bhp/ton (dry)
0-62mph2.8sec
Top speed205mph+
Pricec£500,000
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Two new Gordon Murray supercars set for summer reveal
GMA T.50
News

Two new Gordon Murray supercars set for summer reveal

Gordon Murray isn't stopping at the T.50 and T.33, with two new ‘Special Vehicle’ commissions set to be unveiled in August at Monterey Car Week
16 Jun 2025
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale 2025 review – a rare Italian jewel beyond compare
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale front
Reviews

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale 2025 review – a rare Italian jewel beyond compare

What’s Alfa Romeo’s near-£2m hand-built supercar like to drive? We find out, on the Balocco test track
12 Jun 2025
McLaren Artura 2025 review – the ultimate entry-level supercar
McLaren Artura – front
In-depth reviews

McLaren Artura 2025 review – the ultimate entry-level supercar

Does hybrid power dilute the McLaren experience? Not a bit of it – the Artura is one of the most communicative, intensely involving supercars on sale …
5 Jun 2025
This brand new Maserati MC20 Cielo carries a Golf GTI-sized £40k discount
Maserati MC20 Cielo
News

This brand new Maserati MC20 Cielo carries a Golf GTI-sized £40k discount

You could buy a brand new VW Golf GTI for the amount that a Maserati dealer has discounted this MC20 Cielo from its original price
5 Jun 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

£8000 savings on Skoda’s Octavia VRS, and you still want an SUV?
Skoda Octavia vRS
News

£8000 savings on Skoda’s Octavia VRS, and you still want an SUV?

Skoda’s Octavia vRS has never been marked down for being too expensive, but with the latest savings to be had it’s even more of a performance car barg…
13 Jun 2025
£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent
Audi RS6
News

£15k off an Audi RS6 – 621bhp super estate discounted by over 10 per cent

Audi’s V8 titan is near the end of its life and high-spec examples are now available with big discounts
10 Jun 2025
Caterham 310 Encore is the end of the line for the Ford 1.6
Caterham Seven 310 Encore
News

Caterham 310 Encore is the end of the line for the Ford 1.6

It’s goodbye and goodnight for the Caterham Seven 310, with the 25-strong run of 310 Encores serving as the final farewell
11 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content