The Ferrari 296 Speciale Piloti is an 868bhp supercar you (probably) can’t buy

As if an ordinary Ferrari 296 Speciale wasn’t ‘special’ enough, this Piloti variant has now been launched to increase its exclusivity further still. Revealed at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours where Ferrari took overall victory for the third time running, the model features numerous aesthetic changes inside and out. But there is a catch: the Piloti is available only to Ferrari’s customer racing drivers…

We’ve seen the Piloti name before, with the 488 Pista receiving the same treatment in 2018 to celebrate Ferrari’s WEC success in the LM GTE Pro class. This new take adopts a similar approach, only with its unique partially hand-painted Giallo Modena livery referencing the number 51 Ferrari 499P LMH that claimed victory at Le Mans in 2023, its first year in the top class for half a century.

Ferrari gives buyers four colours to choose from, each inspired by racing cars of the past: Rosso Scuderia, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona and Argento Nürburgring. The yellow livery, including a hand-painted WEC logo, an Italian flag on the front bumper and a customisable number, remains consistent across each of the base colours – the number can be anything the buyer chooses, with the launch car featuring the 51 of the winning car from 2023.