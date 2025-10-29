It’s a hard time to be an active, car-owning car enthusiast at the moment and be financially responsible. The days of a brand new Porsche GT car or exclusive M car being a safe vessel for your cash are for the moment, in the new and used market as it is today, behind us. The bubble has slightly deflated even on sought-after used models, after a peak in values during and just after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Happily though, there are cars out there that are great fun and won’t be financially ruinous, either when buying or selling later down the line. This week we’re looking at hot hatches, which can be bought for the kind of money that’ll fall out the back of a new BMW M4 over a year. If you’re looking for a performance car fling that won’t break the bank, both when you buy and when you sell, here are a few options.

Honda Civic Type R (FK2, 2015-2017) – £15k - £20k

Underrated and overlooked is the FK2 Civic Type R. The car with which Honda’s iconic performance badge returned was the starting point from which the admittedly much improved FK8 and near perfect FL5 built. Nonetheless the FK2 still had much of what we love about those later cars – that inimitable slick gear shift, the intense, angry turbocharged four-cylinder engine, razor-sharp responses. Its damping isn’t as well resolved, it’s a much rougher car to ride in, though can be greatly improved in terms of feel and compliance with a switch to Michelin tyres.