Will the Toyota GR Corolla be sold in the UK after all?

Given our admiration for the Toyota GR Yaris, it’s no surprise we were miffed at the absence of the GR Corolla from the UK lineup. Three years on, though, Toyota finally announced that it will come to our shores… or rather, leave our shores. The hot hatch was set to be produced at Toyota’s British plant near Derby from 2026, without any confirmation as to whether it’d be sold here. Now there are indications the car might make the short hop from the factory to UK dealers after all.

Speaking with our sister site Auto Express, Toyota’s European Chief Operating Officer Matt Harrison acknowledged that it would be odd to not sell a car in the market that makes it:

‘We have a philosophy that you build where you sell, so to build in Europe and not sell in Europe would be counter to that. The gap between supply and demand is now, so it’s about how quickly we can get it. We need to act fast.’

The move to build the car in the UK is a response to the huge demand for the GR Corolla, which has helped make the performance division the fastest growing brand in Toyota’s armoury. The market has consistently demanded more than the marque can supply, and so the UK site has been chosen as a new manufacturing location for the model.