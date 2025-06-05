The Honda Civic Type R is not long for this world, with Honda announcing an ‘Ultimate Edition’ to wave off the seminal hot hatch from European and UK markets.

The Ultimate Edition is limited to just 40 units, with ten earmarked for UK shores. Not to be confused with the FK8 Limited Edition, the FL5 Ultimate Edition does not sport any mechanical or dynamic upgrades.

All will be Championship white, wearing bespoke red decals on the bonnet and down the sides. The roof is painted black while the wing is carbonfibre. The carbon carries on inside with the centre console, contrasting with the trademark bright red seats. It also gets a numbered gift box, a carbon key ring and a custom car cover and floor mats.

Why is the Civic Type R bowing out? As much should be obvious. That car and these inclement market conditions are about as square peg and round hole as it gets. It’s expensive for what it is, certainly in the eyes of many mainstream buyers and so sells in very limited numbers to those who get it. And when they do sell, their buyers are lumped with a CO2-related £2190 first registration cost. The Type R doesn’t do Honda any favours regarding the ZEV mandate, either, which requires a certain percentage of its sales to be EVs.