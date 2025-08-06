Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

£165k Range Rover Sport SV Carbon revealed – carbon wheels and brakes still optional

Bizarrely the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon does not make standard the SV’s most prominent carbon options, the astonishing ceramic brakes and 76kg lighter 23-inch wheels

by: Ethan Jupp
5 Aug 2025
Range Rover Sport SV Carbon10

Range Rover has revealed the new top-level trim line for its sublime Range Rover Sport SV super SUV. Called the Sport SV Carbon, it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to deduce the kind of pervasive visual material choices that will set it apart from its cheaper SV siblings. Yes, it’s a pricey piece, at £165,045, £10k more than the RRS SV Black and over £25k more than the ‘standard’ RRS SV which famously, represented a £35k price drop compared to the limited-run Edition Two.

So what do you get for your money? On the outside, the forged carbon exterior pack that would otherwise cost £4100 if optioned on the standard car. This includes the grille surround, lower front splitter, bumper blades, bonnet vents and detailing, wing vents and exhaust surrounds. The carbon bonnet and the useful weight loss it brings is standard across all Range Rover Sport SVs. Lift that bonnet and you’ll see the carbonfibre engine cover that is an option on others but standard here.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On the inside, the forged carbon-backed performance seats feature, with their Body and Soul integrated sensory audio tech, as well as carbonfibre trim elsewhere.

Range Rover Sport SV Carbon10

What’s not standard on the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon? Why the SV’s most prominent carbonfibre features. Along with the exposed carbonfibre bonnet,  those 23-inch carbonfibre wheels (that save 76kg in unsprung mass) and the carbon ceramic brakes, both the largest of their type and essential to making the SV the best super SUV it can be. The wheels are still a £9105 option, while the brakes are a £7000 option, meaning an RRS SV Black so-equipped would be a £181k car. 

With this in mind, we’d be very tempted to look at a ‘base’ SV (that still gets that 625bhp BMW M V8 and the amazing 6D interlinked hydraulic suspension) and adding the carbon exterior pack, wheels and brakes for a little over £20k, for a car that’s £5k cheaper than this SV Carbon without the wheels and brakes.

> Range Rover 2025 review – there’s no need to go electric

You’ll be able to get up close and see what the new Carbon does and doesn’t have as standard when the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon makes its public debut during Monterey Car Week on 13 August.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Range Rover Sport SV 2025 review – the king of fast SUVs?
Range Rover Sport SV – front
Reviews

Range Rover Sport SV 2025 review – the king of fast SUVs?

The SV packs the kind of chassis tech you'd expect to find in a McLaren rather than a Range Rover. The result is a quite extraordinary performance SUV…
19 May 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

‘Downsizing was nonsense. Bring back big engines, with a bit of hybrid help’
BMW S54 engine
Opinion

‘Downsizing was nonsense. Bring back big engines, with a bit of hybrid help’

The electrification era could easily allow the return of lively, responsive, rev-hungry and musical naturally-aspirated combustion engines
30 Jul 2025
Audi RS3 for £9435 off – save 13 per cent on Ingolstadt’s last hyper hatch
Audi RS3 deal
News

Audi RS3 for £9435 off – save 13 per cent on Ingolstadt’s last hyper hatch

The last five-cylinder performance car Audi will ever make won’t be around for ever and there are deals to be enjoyed, albeit with a catch
31 Jul 2025
Lotus Emira 2025 review – Should you still consider Hethel's Porsche Cayman rival?
Lotus Emira review front
Reviews

Lotus Emira 2025 review – Should you still consider Hethel's Porsche Cayman rival?

The hype's died down, the prices have inflated and it's difficult to order one. Does the Emira still stack up as a top sports car contender?
4 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content