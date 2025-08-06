Range Rover has revealed the new top-level trim line for its sublime Range Rover Sport SV super SUV. Called the Sport SV Carbon, it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to deduce the kind of pervasive visual material choices that will set it apart from its cheaper SV siblings. Yes, it’s a pricey piece, at £165,045, £10k more than the RRS SV Black and over £25k more than the ‘standard’ RRS SV which famously, represented a £35k price drop compared to the limited-run Edition Two.

So what do you get for your money? On the outside, the forged carbon exterior pack that would otherwise cost £4100 if optioned on the standard car. This includes the grille surround, lower front splitter, bumper blades, bonnet vents and detailing, wing vents and exhaust surrounds. The carbon bonnet and the useful weight loss it brings is standard across all Range Rover Sport SVs. Lift that bonnet and you’ll see the carbonfibre engine cover that is an option on others but standard here.

On the inside, the forged carbon-backed performance seats feature, with their Body and Soul integrated sensory audio tech, as well as carbonfibre trim elsewhere.

What’s not standard on the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon? Why the SV’s most prominent carbonfibre features. Along with the exposed carbonfibre bonnet, those 23-inch carbonfibre wheels (that save 76kg in unsprung mass) and the carbon ceramic brakes, both the largest of their type and essential to making the SV the best super SUV it can be. The wheels are still a £9105 option, while the brakes are a £7000 option, meaning an RRS SV Black so-equipped would be a £181k car.

With this in mind, we’d be very tempted to look at a ‘base’ SV (that still gets that 625bhp BMW M V8 and the amazing 6D interlinked hydraulic suspension) and adding the carbon exterior pack, wheels and brakes for a little over £20k, for a car that’s £5k cheaper than this SV Carbon without the wheels and brakes.

You’ll be able to get up close and see what the new Carbon does and doesn’t have as standard when the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon makes its public debut during Monterey Car Week on 13 August.