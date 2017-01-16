Ford Escort RS Cosworth (1992 - 1996) – history, review and specs of Ford's rally star

The Ford Escort RS Cosworth is now over 30 years old, and in the ensuing decades since its launch it’s been a Group A rally legend, a joy riders delight, a getaway driver’s dream and is now a seriously sought after usable modern classic. Many of those that lusted after the Cossie when it was new are now old enough, and importantly well-heeled enough, to appreciate them first hand. 1990s cars are all the rage, and a used Ford Escort RS Cosworth is a major nostalgia-inducing machine for avid followers of the golden age of rallying and fast Ford fans alike.

For this reason, its dated looks are paradoxically now quite refreshing – its combination of striking oversized wings and wide-body stance with that iconic whale-tail rear wing and spoiler stuck onto the otherwise mundane ordinariness of the Escort Mk5 is representative of the era that conceived it. It’s the era of the Lancia Delta Integrale, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo and Subaru Impreza Turbo, epitomising the ethos of ‘win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday’.

The standard Escort’s platform (front-wheel drive with a transverse engine) wasn’t really the best for Ford to start with given the rally homologation requirements. Its rivals, from the aforementioned Japanese trio to the Lancia Delta Integrale, had been developed from the ground up with crucial all-wheel-drive drivetrains in mind, and refined from thereon.

Ford did have an ace up its sleeve, and in 1988 Stuart Turner, then head of Ford Motorsport, had convinced those around him that it would be a good idea to take the platform and running gear from a prototype Sierra Cosworth 4x4, chop a bit out of the middle and put the bodywork of an Escort RS Turbo around it. Instantly it was brilliant.