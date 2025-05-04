Ford Escort Alan Mann 68 Edition 2025 review – the ultimate reborn classic fast Ford?

It’s obviously not got the brick-wall braking of a modern racing car and there is more of a squeeze in applying pressure to the pedal, but that suits me fine. Pushing hard in a couple of big braking areas, it feels a bit trickier to judge where the limit of the Dunlops is longitudinally rather than laterally, but there’s no scrappy locking, just a realisation that you’re going to sail a little deep into the corner. There is a fabulous, long, second-gear hairpin in the middle of the M-Sport test track that rises through its length, and the AMR68 feels perfect through this. You ride a left-hand kerb over a shallow crest with a slightly floaty feeling in third gear on the way in before braking deep and changing down.

The steering is weightier, the rim more resistant to turning than in other Escorts, but it means you have more grip to push against and there’s bags of feel from the front. And almost as soon as the nose moves towards the inside of the turn you feel the rear rotate behind you and the steering goes a little light. If you want the swing to stop, do nothing. If you want to maintain the angle or increase it, pick up the throttle and you’ll find you can easily balance the slide with steering and throttle all the way through the corner, with the off-camber profile on the outside of the exit egging you on to a final flourish of oversteer. Utter bliss.

It’s certainly something that would be interesting in a wheel-to-wheel scrap and there should be plenty of those if the owners of the 24 cars use them as intended. You can spec the 68 Edition as a perfectly period-correct replica, but I suspect most will choose to have a cage and the smattering of other modern safety equipment needed to get an FIA technical passport and make it eligible for historic racing. This will also allow them to be used in the races that Boreham Motorworks has planned and which will be included (along with factory set-up and support) in the price of around £300,000. Imagine the very successful 911 2.0L Cup, but for Escorts.

Yes, the inevitable initial instinct is that it seems like a lot of money for an Escort, and in some ways a BDA-equipped MST Mk1 (as featured in evo 319) looks good value by comparison. But, once again, this is not just any Escort, and I think that the official Blue Oval blessing, the rarity and the Alan Mann history all add quite a bit to the kudos and appeal.

The driving experience is certainly up there with the most memorable I’ve had for a while – and that bodes well for the other products that Boreham Motorworks has in the pipeline.