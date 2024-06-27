Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The Ford RS200 is making a comeback

Boreham Motorworks has struck a licence agreement with Ford to reproduce the iconic Group B machine, with further continuation cars to follow

by: Yousuf Ashraf
27 Jun 2024
You may not have heard of Boreham Motorworks, but you’ll no doubt be familiar with the Ford RS200 – the mid-engined Group B car that spawned one of the most iconic homologation specials of all time. Boreham is a motorsport engineering company specialising in classic Fords, and for the RS200’s 40th anniversary, the firm is producing a run of brand new, road-legal examples of the rally car. 

The project has been brought to life following a licence agreement between Boreham and Ford itself, which will enable the company to reproduce further classic models – including the Mk1 Escort. 

Details are thin on the ground, but the RS200 is expected to be a ‘remaster’ of the original rather than an exact continuation, with Boreham describing it as an ‘entirely new, ground-up build’. The Escort, on the other hand, will be blueprint-accurate and stamped with continuation VIN numbers. 

The original RS200 was a bespoke, purpose-built rally car with four-wheel drive and a mid-mounted turbocharged four-cylinder engine (the road version had 246bhp, with competition cars pushing up to 444bhp). A unique aluminium monocoque and tubular-steel space frames hide beneath the distinctive composite bodywork, and just 200 road-legal examples were built for homologation purposes.

The quality of the homologation cars was famously patchy, despite the RS200 costing £49,995 in 1985. Expect the Boreham reproduction to be significantly better built than the originals, but for a substantially higher asking price.

Each of Boreham’s creations will be strictly limited in numbers, and distributed to customers by the firm itself. The Mk1 Escort continuation will make its public debut later this year, and registration is now open to secure a build slot for either the Escort or RS200. Boreham plans to add five additional classic Ford models to its line-up in due course.

