Electric Alpine A110: exclusive details on the Porsche Cayman EV rival
The end is in sight for the Alpine A110 in its current form, but an electric version is just around the corner to take on Porsche’s Cayman EV
Nine years since its launch, the Alpine A110 will be discontinued early next year in its present guise, marking the firm’s transition to an all-electric lineup. The value of the A110 name is clear, though, and so Alpine is bringing it back in all-electric form to rival the incoming Porsche Cayman EV. We spent some time with company CEO Philippe Krief to find out what to expect.
The first news of the electric A110 came in 2022 amidst the announcement of Luca de Meo's plan to turn Alpine EV-only. A 2024 launch was initially proposed at the project’s infancy, but Krief revealed to evo that it’s now just under two years away, putting its expected launch in early 2027.
> Alpine A390 prototype 2025 review – the electric Porsche Macan has competition
We’ve already seen a preview in the form of 2022's A110 E-Ternité, but this was no more than a prototype proof of concept with running gear from a Megane E-Tech. We know Alpine’s engineers have managed to retain a similar wheelbase to the current car, but we’ll have to wait some time until we see what form the production A110 EV will take. Krief did give us a hint, though, saying ‘the design of the new one will make the current car look old’...
Concrete numbers are under wraps for now, but we do know that it will have significantly more performance than the single-motor E-Ternité. The all-electric A110 will remain rear-wheel drive only, but will use two electric motors on the rear axle to allow for both torque vectoring abilities and a significant bump in output – Krief told evo that it will have more power than the incoming A390 crossover, which is expected to produce around 450bhp.
While the Alpine A390 features a dual-motor rear axle itself, Alpine says the new A110 will share virtually nothing with it but the Alpine badge. Instead, the electric A110 will utilise a bespoke powertrain and new-generation battery tech not yet on the market to maximise energy density and minimise loss of performance over time.
Alpine is even hoping to make the battery pack in the electric A110 replaceable, allowing buyers to both maintain maximum performance, upgrade to the latest chemistry and in theory, avoid some of the disastrous depreciation associated with every other high end performance EV currently on the market. Ferrari is also taking a similar approach with its hybrid models, with Krief overseeing the development of replacement battery packs for the LaFerrari in his previous role there as CTO.
Development of the all-electric Alpine A110 is still in the simulator stage, but once the combustion-powered A110 goes off sale early next year, development will ramp up towards its 2027 launch where it’ll tackle the Porsche Cayman EV head-on.