Nine years since its launch, the Alpine A110 will be discontinued early next year in its present guise, marking the firm’s transition to an all-electric lineup. The value of the A110 name is clear, though, and so Alpine is bringing it back in all-electric form to rival the incoming Porsche Cayman EV. We spent some time with company CEO Philippe Krief to find out what to expect.

The first news of the electric A110 came in 2022 amidst the announcement of Luca de Meo's plan to turn Alpine EV-only. A 2024 launch was initially proposed at the project’s infancy, but Krief revealed to evo that it’s now just under two years away, putting its expected launch in early 2027.

We’ve already seen a preview in the form of 2022's A110 E-Ternité, but this was no more than a prototype proof of concept with running gear from a Megane E-Tech. We know Alpine’s engineers have managed to retain a similar wheelbase to the current car, but we’ll have to wait some time until we see what form the production A110 EV will take. Krief did give us a hint, though, saying ‘the design of the new one will make the current car look old’...