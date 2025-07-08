This is not Bentley’s first all-electric car – you will have to wait until 2026 for that. Neither is it a preview of that car or any future Bentley for that matter. The Bentley EXP 15 is a design concept to celebrate the opening of the company’s new design studio and provides a glimpse of what Robin Page, Bentley’s Design Director, and his team are working on for future Bentley cars, regardless of their powertrain.

Inspired by the 1930 three-seater Speed Six coupe ‘Blue Train’ that then CEO Woolf Barnato used to race the Blue Train from Cannes to Calais, EXP 15 is a look forward, a vision car that establishes a design language for future Bentleys. From 2035, these will be all-electric as current CEO Dr Frank Walliser sticks to the company’s Beyond 100+ plan. Even he admits, however, that the market is moving so quickly with instability and unpredictability that the 106-year-old company needs to remain agile and prepared to adapt.

As its name suggests, this is Bentley’s 15th experimental prototype, although the first no longer exists as W O Bentley cannibalised it to make EXP2. Its design has been led by Robin Page, Bentley’s Director of Design. “It’s an elevated saloon design” he explains, “very much in the ethos of the Speed Six ‘Blue Train’ and provides that elevated driving position that SUVs offer but retains a sleek, more athletic design of a traditional Bentley saloon or coupe. It’s important we look forward with every EXP project and not simply repeat a current design trend.” Is this the beginning of the end for the SUV? Don’t get your hopes up.

Being a concept, the design boundaries are pushed much further than any production car can ever do. So there’s three doors but not in a traditional hatchback configuration, rather there’s a single door on the driver’s side and two on the passenger side (don’t mention the Mini Countryman) to aid egress and ingress along with the opening section of glass roof to allow you to step out rather than fall out.